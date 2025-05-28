World / Americas

Musk says Trump tax bill undermines Doge’s cost cuts

Musk says the bill weakens Doge’s push to shrink the US budget deficit

28 May 2025 - 18:25
by Doina Chiacu
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Washington — SA-born billionaire Elon Musk has criticised President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill, saying it detracts from his efforts to shrink the US budget deficit.

"So, I was like disappointed to see the massive spending bill frankly, which increases the budget deficit not just decrease it, and undermines the work that the Doge [department of government efficiency] team is doing," Musk said in an interview with CBS broadcast late on Tuesday.

"I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful. But I don’t know if it can be both," Musk said in the interview.

Musk, the world’s richest man, was appointed by Trump in February to lead his administration’s chaotic reform of the federal government as head of Doge.

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed the sweeping tax and spending bill that would enact much of Trump’s policy agenda and saddle the country with trillions of dollars more in debt.

Trump and his fellow Republicans, which passed the measure by a single vote, have dubbed the legislation the "big, beautiful bill".

It will add about $3.8-trillion to the federal government’s $36.2-trillion in debt over the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The US Senate is now considering the measure.

A Doge website that claims it has saved US taxpayers billions of dollars has been criticised for numerous errors and corrections.

Reuters  

Ramaphosa punts investment charm offensive as he returns from Washington

President’s address at Sidssa 25 his first public appearance as head of state since his visit to the US
National
1 day ago

Musk cuts time at Doge to focus on his companies

Social media platform X was largely restored after an outage that affected tens of thousands of users in the US on Saturday
Companies
3 days ago

Trump calls aid cuts ‘devastating’ and urges other countries to contribute

US president calls for a reordering of global humanitarian aid during talks with Ramaphosa
World
1 week ago

Republican Party mega-donor Musk to cut political spending — for now

The biggest Republican donor in 2024, Elon Musk is committed to staying on as Tesla’s CEO for another five years
World
1 week ago

Threats of mass Doge layoffs drive US government workers to resign

Unions angry over perceived harassment and forced resignations as many leave jobs in fear of being fired
World
1 week ago
