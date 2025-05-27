Trump moves to cut all remaining federal contracts with Harvard

Demonstrators call on Harvard's leadership to resist interference from the Trump administration, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the US, April 12 2025. Picture: REUTERS/NICHOLAS PFOSI
Washington/New York — The Trump administration plans to terminate the federal government’s remaining contracts with Harvard University, according to a letter scheduled to be sent to federal agencies on Tuesday.
The letter, from the US General Services Administration (GSA), directs all federal agencies to review and potentially terminate or reallocate their contracts with Harvard, citing concerns over racial discrimination in admissions, alleged discriminatory hiring practices and failure to protect Jewish students from harassment.
It also references the Supreme Court’s ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v Harvard and recent campus incidents as evidence of the university’s failure to uphold federal standards and values.
A copy of the letter, first reported by the New York Times, was reviewed by Reuters. Two administration officials familiar with the matter said it will be sent to agencies on Tuesday.
One of the officials said the federal government’s remaining contracts with Harvard University are valued at about $100m.
Harvard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The move is the latest indication of the Trump administration’s intent to cripple Harvard, widely considered the nation’s most elite and culturally influential university, by targeting its financial stability and global standing.
The administration has frozen about $3.2bn in grants and contracts with the university since April, and has attempted to block its ability to enrol international students.
The administration has framed its actions against Harvard as a civil rights battle, accusing the university of liberal bias, illegal racial admissions practices, and tolerating anti-Semitism.
Harvard has countered that the fight centres on its First Amendment rights, alleging the Trump administration seeks to control its staff, curriculum, and enrolment.
In one lawsuit filed last month, Harvard is seeking to recover more than $3bn in federal funding. In another, filed last week, it is asking a federal court to restore its ability to enrol international students.
The GSA letter directs agencies to submit a list of contract cancellations by June 6. Contracts for critical services would be transitioned to other vendors rather than cancelled immediately, it said.
Trump moves to cut all remaining federal contracts with Harvard
White House has frozen about $3.2bn in grants and contracts with the university, and attempted to block its ability to enrol international students
Reuters
