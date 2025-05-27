King Charles declares his love for ‘strong and free’ Canada

King Charles III during the speech from the throne in the Senate Chamber at the Senate of Canada Building on May 27 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AARON CHOWN
Ottawa — King Charles, speaking during a symbolic visit to show support for Canada at a time it has faced US annexation threats, on Tuesday expressed his love for Canada and said the country would remain “strong and free”.
Charles, Canada’s head of state, is the first British monarch in almost 70 years to preside over the opening of the Canadian parliament.
In a speech, Charles referred to the “the country that Canadians and I love so much” but made no direct reference to US President Donald Trump, who has imposed tariffs on Canadian exports and muses about turning Canada into the 51st US state.
“The True North is indeed strong and free,” Charles said, referring to the Canadian national anthem.
The speech outlining the government’s plans for the next session was largely written by officials working for Prime Minister Mark Carney, but Charles was responsible for the comments about his love for Canada.
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at the Senate in Ottawa, Canada, May 27 2025. Picture: SEAN KILPATRICK/REUTERS
“Every time I come to Canada ... a little more of Canada seeps into my bloodstream — and from there straight to my heart,” said the monarch, accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla.
“Canada has continued to set an example to the world in her conduct and values, as a force for good.”
The 76-year-old king, who is undergoing cancer treatment, later left Canada after a visit that barely lasted 24 hours.
Charles, who joked with Carney before the speech, wore the Order of Canada around his neck. Canada is one of 15 countries where he is monarch.
He and the queen were driven to the Senate in a horse-drawn carriage, escorted by 28 riders from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Ipsos Reid poll
An Ipsos Reid poll released on Tuesday for Global News found that 66% of respondents believed Canada’s relationship with the monarchy was useful because it helped set the nation apart from the US, up from 54% in April 2023.
“With the tariffs and ... the trade war, if the British monarchy plays a more active role in Canadian politics and standing up for Canada, then I welcome the British monarchy,” Toronto realtor Abdel Rafeeq said on Tuesday.
In the speech, the government reiterated its belief that Canada needs to agree a new relationship with the US and look for more reliable trading partners.
Carney, asked later whether the king had reinforced Canada’s sovereignty, replied “Our sovereignty is strong”.
The welcome for the royal couple contrasted with a visit to Australia last October, when an Indigenous senator heckled Charles in Parliament House, accusing him of “genocide”.
Australia has long debated the need to keep a distant monarch. A 1999 referendum on becoming a republic lost with 55% of voters opposed.
The monarchy is not a major factor in Canadian daily life, even though coins and bank notes feature the monarch's head and the country is defended by the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Royal Canadian Navy.
A poll from the nonprofit Angus Reid Institute released on Tuesday showed 83% of Canadians say they were indifferent or did not care about the visit.
Update: May 27 2025 This story has been updated with more information.
Reuters
