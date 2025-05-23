World / Americas

Harvard sues Trump administration for blocking enrolment of foreign students

23 May 2025 - 14:41
by Reuters
A view of the business school campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. File photo: REUTERS/FAITH NINIVAGGI
Harvard University sued the Trump administration on Friday over President Donald Trump's decision to revoke the Ivy League school's ability to enrol international students.

In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, Harvard called the revocation a “blatant violation” of the US constitution and other federal laws, and had an “immediate and devastating effect” on the university and more than 7,000 visa holders.

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, international students who contribute significantly to the university and its mission,” Harvard said.

“It is the latest act by the government in clear retaliation for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government's demands to control Harvard's governance, curriculum, and the 'ideology' of its faculty and students,” the university added.

Homeland security secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday ordered the termination of Harvard's student and exchange visitor programme certification, effective with the 2025-2026 academic year.

She accused Harvard of “fostering violence, anti-Semitism, and co-ordinating with the Chinese Communist Party”.

