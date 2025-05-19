World / Americas

Howard Lutnick moves to comply with government ethics agreement

US commerce secretary agrees to transfer his stake in Cantor Fitzgerald and sell shares worth millions three months after being sworn in

19 May 2025 - 21:33
by Ateev Bhandari
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington, DC, the US, March 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington, DC, the US, March 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

Bengaluru — Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald said on Monday that US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick agreed to transfer his stake in the firm to his children and a group of investors, and divested assets in two subsidiaries, complying with his US government ethics agreement.

Lutnick, who led the US financial services empire for more than three decades, will hand over his ownership to trusts for his adult children, controlled by his son Brandon Lutnick, the group’s CEO and chair.

US government officials with Wall Street ties, which also include US President Donald Trump, must divest or place in a trust any holdings that could compromise their objectivity or independence.

As part of the deal, an investor group including Apollo co-founder Josh Harris’ alternative asset management firm 26North and Oak Hill Advisors founder Glenn August, will also become minority owners.

Lutnick, sworn in as commerce secretary on February 24, also sold his class A shares in brokerage BGC Group for $151.5m and commercial real estate firm Newmark Group for $127m to the respective companies.

Cantor Fitzgerald said it would be buying the commerce secretary’s class B BGC shares, maintaining majority ownership in BGC and Newmark.

The Wall Street giant added that Lutnick has agreed to forgo all economic benefits in Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and Newmark by May 16.

Reuters

Ramaphosa seeks to mend US ties with Musk investment push

Business opportunities for SA-born billionaire’s companies to be discussed during Washington visit
National
7 hours ago

Trump says Ukraine and Russia to ‘immediately’ start talks

US President Donald Trump floats the idea of newly installed Pope Leo as host for ceasefire negotiations
World
7 hours ago

Trump tariffs depend on ‘good faith’ talks, says Bessent

US treasury secretary says notified countries are likely to see April 2 rates return
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump tariffs depend on ‘good faith’ talks, says ...
World / Americas
3.
Fatal blast at California fertility clinic ...
World / Americas
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Moody’s downgrade adds to investor ...
World
5.
Israel air strikes kill at least 100 overnight ...
World

Related Articles

Trump announces ‘breakthrough’ trade deal with UK

World / Americas

Carney tells Trump Canada will never be for sale

World / Americas

Cantor to work with SoftBank, Tether in $3.6bn crypto venture

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.