US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington, DC, the US, March 3 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
Bengaluru — Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald said on Monday that US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick agreed to transfer his stake in the firm to his children and a group of investors, and divested assets in two subsidiaries, complying with his US government ethics agreement.
Lutnick, who led the US financial services empire for more than three decades, will hand over his ownership to trusts for his adult children, controlled by his son Brandon Lutnick, the group’s CEO and chair.
US government officials with Wall Street ties, which also include US President Donald Trump, must divest or place in a trust any holdings that could compromise their objectivity or independence.
As part of the deal, an investor group including Apollo co-founder Josh Harris’ alternative asset management firm 26North and Oak Hill Advisors founder Glenn August, will also become minority owners.
Lutnick, sworn in as commerce secretary on February 24, also sold his class A shares in brokerage BGC Group for $151.5m and commercial real estate firm Newmark Group for $127m to the respective companies.
Cantor Fitzgerald said it would be buying the commerce secretary’s class B BGC shares, maintaining majority ownership in BGC and Newmark.
The Wall Street giant added that Lutnick has agreed to forgo all economic benefits in Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and Newmark by May 16.
Howard Lutnick moves to comply with government ethics agreement
US commerce secretary agrees to transfer his stake in Cantor Fitzgerald and sell shares worth millions three months after being sworn in
Reuters
