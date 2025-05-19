World / Americas

Chile’s economy edges up in first quarter

Trade, manufacturing, personal services and agriculture main contributors to slight GDP growth

19 May 2025 - 19:13
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A teacher holds up a banner during a national teachers strike to demand salary increases, in Santiago, Chile, May 15 2025. Picture: PABLO SANHUEZA/REUTERS
A teacher holds up a banner during a national teachers strike to demand salary increases, in Santiago, Chile, May 15 2025. Picture: PABLO SANHUEZA/REUTERS

Santiago — Chile’s GDP grew 0.7% in the first quarter of 2025 from the previous three-month period, central bank data showed on Monday.

The result came in slightly above the 0.5% expansion expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

The Andean nation’s economy was up 2.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the central bank added, also above the 2% forecast in the Reuters poll.

Trade, manufacturing, personal services, and agricultural activity were the main contributors to GDP growth, Chile’s central bank said, while mining, financial services and construction registered declines.

“Looking ahead, we expect growth to slow gradually over the coming quarters as the impact of temporary drivers fades and external conditions become less favourable,” Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a note to clients.

The slowdown should not be a major worry, as leading indicators suggest that activity in Chile will remain relatively strong, Abadia added.

The central bank also released on Monday a poll of analysts showing that they expect interest rates to be held at 5% at the bank’s next monetary policy meeting in June.

Reuters

S&P affirms rating on SA despite growth and fiscal challenges

The update allayed concerns in the market that the agency could look to remove the ‘positive’ tag on SA’s outlook
Economy
2 days ago

Cabinet trades GNU stability for fiscal headache

Economist says new budget will serve more as a gauge of political unity than fiscal arithmetic or forecasts
National
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump tariffs depend on ‘good faith’ talks, says ...
World / Americas
3.
Fatal blast at California fertility clinic ...
World / Americas
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Moody’s downgrade adds to investor ...
World
5.
Israel air strikes kill at least 100 overnight ...
World

Related Articles

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow claims, says report

World / Europe

Kenya’s GDP expands 5.1% in fourth quarter

World / Africa

US services sector grows as prices surge amid tariff-driven inflation fears

World / Americas

IMF slashes emerging market outlook amid funding squeeze

World / Americas

WATCH: A closer look at China’s first-quarter GDP

World / Asia

Nigeria woos investors in Stellenbosch as it eyes $1-trillion GDP

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.