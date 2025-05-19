A teacher holds up a banner during a national teachers strike to demand salary increases, in Santiago, Chile, May 15 2025. Picture: PABLO SANHUEZA/REUTERS
Santiago — Chile’s GDP grew 0.7% in the first quarter of 2025 from the previous three-month period, central bank data showed on Monday.
The result came in slightly above the 0.5% expansion expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
The Andean nation’s economy was up 2.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the central bank added, also above the 2% forecast in the Reuters poll.
Trade, manufacturing, personal services, and agricultural activity were the main contributors to GDP growth, Chile’s central bank said, while mining, financial services and construction registered declines.
“Looking ahead, we expect growth to slow gradually over the coming quarters as the impact of temporary drivers fades and external conditions become less favourable,” Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a note to clients.
The slowdown should not be a major worry, as leading indicators suggest that activity in Chile will remain relatively strong, Abadia added.
The central bank also released on Monday a poll of analysts showing that they expect interest rates to be held at 5% at the bank’s next monetary policy meeting in June.
Chile’s economy edges up in first quarter
Trade, manufacturing, personal services and agriculture main contributors to slight GDP growth
Santiago — Chile’s GDP grew 0.7% in the first quarter of 2025 from the previous three-month period, central bank data showed on Monday.
The result came in slightly above the 0.5% expansion expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
The Andean nation’s economy was up 2.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the central bank added, also above the 2% forecast in the Reuters poll.
Trade, manufacturing, personal services, and agricultural activity were the main contributors to GDP growth, Chile’s central bank said, while mining, financial services and construction registered declines.
“Looking ahead, we expect growth to slow gradually over the coming quarters as the impact of temporary drivers fades and external conditions become less favourable,” Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said in a note to clients.
The slowdown should not be a major worry, as leading indicators suggest that activity in Chile will remain relatively strong, Abadia added.
The central bank also released on Monday a poll of analysts showing that they expect interest rates to be held at 5% at the bank’s next monetary policy meeting in June.
Reuters
S&P affirms rating on SA despite growth and fiscal challenges
Cabinet trades GNU stability for fiscal headache
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow claims, says report
Kenya’s GDP expands 5.1% in fourth quarter
US services sector grows as prices surge amid tariff-driven inflation fears
IMF slashes emerging market outlook amid funding squeeze
WATCH: A closer look at China’s first-quarter GDP
Nigeria woos investors in Stellenbosch as it eyes $1-trillion GDP
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.