Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer

Former US president Joe Biden in Chicago, Illinois, the US, April 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI
Former US president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasised to the bone, his office said in a statement on Sunday.
Biden, 82, was diagnosed on Friday after having experienced urinary symptoms, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options with doctors, the statement said.
“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” his office said.
Biden, who served as president from 2021 to 2025, abruptly ended his bid for re-election last July, weeks after a halting performance during a debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump prompted panic among his fellow Democrats. vice-president Kamala Harris took over as the party’s nominee but lost to Trump in November.
Biden’s physical health and mental acuity drew intense media scrutiny even before the debate. At the time of his election, Biden was the oldest person to win the presidency.
Trump, 78, broke that record when he defeated Harris last year.
