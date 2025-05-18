World / Americas

Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of prostate cancer

Former US president's cancer has spread to his bones, his office says

18 May 2025 - 23:08
by Nandita Bose and Costas Pitas
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Former US president Joe Biden in Chicago, Illinois, the US, April 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI
Former US president Joe Biden in Chicago, Illinois, the US, April 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Former US president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasised to the bone, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Biden, 82, was diagnosed on Friday after having experienced urinary symptoms, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options with doctors, the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” his office said.

Biden, who served as president from 2021 to 2025, abruptly ended his bid for re-election last July, weeks after a halting performance during a debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump prompted panic among his fellow Democrats. vice-president Kamala Harris took over as the party’s nominee but lost to Trump in November.

Biden’s physical health and mental acuity drew intense media scrutiny even before the debate. At the time of his election, Biden was the oldest person to win the presidency.

Trump, 78, broke that record when he defeated Harris last year.

Reuters 

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Stakes are high for SA as Ramaphosa prepares to meet Trump

White House meeting expected to set the stage for a series of US-SA trade agreements in various sectors
Politics
15 hours ago

Trump tariffs depend on ‘good faith’ talks, says Bessent

US treasury secretary says notified countries are likely to see April 2 rates return
World
10 hours ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Moody’s downgrade adds to investor concerns about US financial path

Uncertainty over the final shape of the ‘big beautiful bill’ has investors on edge
World
16 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Moody’s downgrade adds to investor ...
World
2.
Fatal blast at California fertility clinic ...
World / Americas
3.
Migrants already in UK may have to wait twice as ...
World / Europe
4.
Russia-Ukraine peace talks remain up in the air
World / Europe
5.
China-US tariff truce should be extended, Global ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Trump berates Powell again for not cutting rates

World / Americas

Just 100 days on and Trump is overturning world order

World / Americas

BIG READ: Americans sour on Donald Trump’s trade tariff sorties

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.