World / Americas

Fed holds rates steady but warns of downside risks

Fed chair says the US economy remains healthy despite downbeat sentiment

07 May 2025 - 20:37
UPDATED 07 May 2025 - 21:07
by Howard Schneider
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A man passes by the corner stone on the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in the financial district in New York City, the US. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID
A man passes by the corner stone on the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in the financial district in New York City, the US. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Washington — The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but said the risks of higher inflation and unemployment had risen, further clouding the economic outlook as the US central bank grapples with the impact of the Trump administration’s tariff policies.

The economy overall has “continued to expand at a solid pace”, the Fed said in a policy statement, attributing a drop in first-quarter output to record imports as businesses and households rushed to buy before new import taxes.

The labour market also remained “solid” and inflation was still “somewhat elevated”, the central bank's policy-setting federal open market committee (FOMC) said, repeating the language used in its previous statement.

But the latest statement highlighted developing risks that could leave the Fed with difficult choices in coming months.

“Uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased further,” the FOMC said at the end of a two-day meeting during which officials agreed unanimously to keep the central bank’s benchmark interest rate steady in the 4.25%-4.5% range.

“The committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that the risks of higher unemployment and higher inflation have risen,” the statement said.

The direction of policy will depend on which of those risks develop or, in the more difficult outcome, whether inflation and unemployment increase together and force the Fed to choose which risk is more important to try to offset with monetary policy.

A weaker job market would typically strengthen the case for rate cuts; higher inflation would call for monetary policy to remain tight.

The Fed’s policy rate has been unchanged since December as officials struggle to estimate the impact of President Donald Trump’s swingeing import tariffs, which have raised the prospect of higher inflation and slower economic growth this year.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell acknowledged on Wednesday uncertainty is affecting economic decisions while again affirming the economy is still in a good place.

“It’s still a healthy economy, albeit one that is shrouded in some very downbeat sentiment on the part of people and businesses,” he said during a press conference after the FOMC meeting. 

When policymakers last updated their economic and policy projections in March, they anticipated reducing the benchmark rate by half a percentage point by the end of the year.

Reuters

US services sector grows as prices surge amid tariff-driven inflation fears

Survey shows services businesses worried about the impact of tariffs on prices and deep federal spending cuts
World
2 days ago

M&A deals hit 20 year-low after Trump’s tariffs

The number of contracts signed worldwide fell in April to the lowest level since February 2005
Companies
1 day ago

SA’s financial markets ride the GNU wave

Coalition government has generally been positive for stocks and bonds, but ructions rattle investors
Markets
18 hours ago

MARK SEYMOUR: Trump’s return — policies, personality and market mayhem

US president’s provocative comments about circumventing the 22nd amendment underscore his unpredictable style
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
‘New era’ of trade as Britain and India clinch ...
World / Europe
2.
Friedrich Merz elected as chancellor after ...
World / Europe
3.
Carney tells Trump Canada will never be for sale
World / Americas
4.
Catholic TV network founded by a nun drew the ire ...
World / Europe
5.
India launches strikes against Pakistan
World / Asia

Related Articles

MARK SEYMOUR: Trump’s return — policies, personality and market mayhem

Opinion

NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors reassess the allure of ‘brand USA’ after 100 days ...

World / Americas

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Rising gold price sends a warning to the US

Opinion

S&P 500 rallies as Powell and China tariff tensions ease

Markets

EDITORIAL: Kganyago’s thank-you note to Trump

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.