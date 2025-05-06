Democratic legislator scuttles key hearing as Trump’s crypto ventures raise tension

US representative Maxine Waters at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, the US, January 5 2023. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
New York — Tensions on Capitol Hill over President Donald Trump’s various cryptocurrency ventures escalated on Tuesday and threatened to derail the digital asset sector’s hope of legislation by the end of this year as a top Democratic legislator stalled efforts to debate a bill.
Though Congress had appeared likely earlier this year to pass legislation governing digital assets for the first time, Democrats have grown increasingly frustrated as Republican Trump and his family members have promoted their personal crypto projects.
Representative Maxine Waters’ objection to a joint hearing scheduled for Tuesday effectively cancelled proceedings between the House financial services committee and the House agriculture committee, which were due to discuss creating a new legal regime for cryptocurrencies.
Trump’s crypto ventures include a so-called meme coin called $Trump, launched in January, and a business called World Liberty Financial, a crypto company owned partly by the president.
Trump on social media has promoted a private dinner later this month for the top holders of his meme coin, along with a “special VIP tour” for a select few investors.
The business endeavours have drawn criticism from government ethics experts and political opponents over potential conflicts of interest, especially because Trump courted cash from the crypto industry on the campaign trail and pledged to overhaul regulations for the sector.
They have also put further legislation this year related to cryptocurrency in doubt as some legislators have expressed concern about self-dealing.
“I cannot in good faith agree to such a hearing to discuss crypto market structure while Republicans refuse to stop or even acknowledge Trump’s abuse of power,” Waters said in a statement ahead of the scheduled hearing.
Representative French Hill, the Republican chairperson of the House financial services committee, said that Waters objecting to Tuesday’s hearing “has thrown partisanship into what has historically been a strong, good, working bipartisan relationship”.
In a statement, Anna Kelly, the White House deputy press secretary, said there were no conflicts of interest and that Trump’s assets are in a trust managed by his children.
“President Trump is dedicated to making America the crypto capital of the world and revolutionising our digital financial technology,” she said.
Still, Trump’s crypto arrangements have threatened to derail legislation that was once considered near certain by analysts and lobbyists to pass this year.
Congress is also debating a bill to create a regulatory framework for stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a constant value, usually a 1:1 dollar peg.
Senate Democrats have expressed concerns about the bill, especially after World Liberty Financial announced last week that its stablecoin would be used by an Abu Dhabi investment firm for its $2bn investment in crypto exchange Binance.
The White House wants that bill to pass the Senate by next week, according to a source familiar with the discussions. But some Democrats said on Saturday that Republicans had failed to negotiate on stronger provisions related to foreign stablecoin issues and anti-money-laundering protections, and that they would be unable to support the bill as it now stands.
The stablecoin bill could still pass the Senate, in which Republicans hold the majority, but could pose a setback for the crypto industry which has tried to portray digital asset regulation as a bipartisan issue.
Democratic legislator scuttles key hearing as Trump’s crypto ventures raise tension
Maxine Waters objects due to concerns about Trump ventures as House panels due to discuss legal regime
New York — Tensions on Capitol Hill over President Donald Trump’s various cryptocurrency ventures escalated on Tuesday and threatened to derail the digital asset sector’s hope of legislation by the end of this year as a top Democratic legislator stalled efforts to debate a bill.
Though Congress had appeared likely earlier this year to pass legislation governing digital assets for the first time, Democrats have grown increasingly frustrated as Republican Trump and his family members have promoted their personal crypto projects.
Representative Maxine Waters’ objection to a joint hearing scheduled for Tuesday effectively cancelled proceedings between the House financial services committee and the House agriculture committee, which were due to discuss creating a new legal regime for cryptocurrencies.
Trump’s crypto ventures include a so-called meme coin called $Trump, launched in January, and a business called World Liberty Financial, a crypto company owned partly by the president.
Trump on social media has promoted a private dinner later this month for the top holders of his meme coin, along with a “special VIP tour” for a select few investors.
The business endeavours have drawn criticism from government ethics experts and political opponents over potential conflicts of interest, especially because Trump courted cash from the crypto industry on the campaign trail and pledged to overhaul regulations for the sector.
They have also put further legislation this year related to cryptocurrency in doubt as some legislators have expressed concern about self-dealing.
“I cannot in good faith agree to such a hearing to discuss crypto market structure while Republicans refuse to stop or even acknowledge Trump’s abuse of power,” Waters said in a statement ahead of the scheduled hearing.
Representative French Hill, the Republican chairperson of the House financial services committee, said that Waters objecting to Tuesday’s hearing “has thrown partisanship into what has historically been a strong, good, working bipartisan relationship”.
In a statement, Anna Kelly, the White House deputy press secretary, said there were no conflicts of interest and that Trump’s assets are in a trust managed by his children.
Hut 8 and Eric Trump establish bitcoin mining company
“President Trump is dedicated to making America the crypto capital of the world and revolutionising our digital financial technology,” she said.
Still, Trump’s crypto arrangements have threatened to derail legislation that was once considered near certain by analysts and lobbyists to pass this year.
Congress is also debating a bill to create a regulatory framework for stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a constant value, usually a 1:1 dollar peg.
Senate Democrats have expressed concerns about the bill, especially after World Liberty Financial announced last week that its stablecoin would be used by an Abu Dhabi investment firm for its $2bn investment in crypto exchange Binance.
The White House wants that bill to pass the Senate by next week, according to a source familiar with the discussions. But some Democrats said on Saturday that Republicans had failed to negotiate on stronger provisions related to foreign stablecoin issues and anti-money-laundering protections, and that they would be unable to support the bill as it now stands.
The stablecoin bill could still pass the Senate, in which Republicans hold the majority, but could pose a setback for the crypto industry which has tried to portray digital asset regulation as a bipartisan issue.
Reuters
Cantor to work with SoftBank, Tether in $3.6bn crypto venture
WATCH: Crypto tumbles amid trade turmoil
Trump names cryptocurrencies for new strategic reserve
Bitcoin’s slide to 2025 low weighs on US crypto stocks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump administration halts new research grants to Harvard
Trump orders reopening of Alcatraz jail
US aims to weaken deal for developing countries, UN document shows
Trump says ‘I don’t know’ when asked about constitutional due process rights
DESNÉ MASIE: Maga’s dominance on the global stage is not a given
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.