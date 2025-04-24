World / Americas

Musk’s Doge puts Africa-focused Millennium Challenge Corporation on notice

MCC aid agency’s programmes to close and staff numbers minimised as part of President Trump’s cutbacks

24 April 2025 - 20:45
by Simon Lewis
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Elon Musk at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, March 11 2025. Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
Elon Musk at the White House in Washington, DC, the US, March 11 2025. Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

Washington — Elon Musk’s department of government efficiency (Doge) is ending the work of a US aid agency — launched by Republican former President George W Bush to reduce poverty and promote economic growth around the world — according to a recording of a staff meeting and an email to staff seen by Reuters.

The move to shut down the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) comes as part of an unprecedented push by President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser Musk to shrink the federal government, saying US taxpayer money is misspent.

MCC staff were told in a meeting on Wednesday that all of the agency’s programmes will be closed and staff numbers would be minimised, according to a recording of the meeting.

“Foreign aid is not a priority for the administration and so MCC’s work needs to wind down,” Kyeh Kim, a senior MCC official, told staff.

Officials from Doge arrived at the agency early last week and entered talks with leadership, who were attempting to save the agency, Kim said.

The MCC did not respond to an email requesting comment.

Trump’s administration has already dismantled Washington’s main aid agency, USAID, which administered about $40bn in aid annually.

The MCC, which was created by the US Congress with support from Republicans and Democrats in 2004, has an annual budget of about $900m.

It partners with developing countries on projects like improving electricity supply for businesses and improving roads for farmers to get their goods to market, according to its website.

An MCC employee said all the agency’s work had been ordered halted apart from a small number of active construction projects, including a wastewater treatment plant in Mongolia, electrical power grids in Senegal and Nepal, and schools in Ivory Coast.

“This is very much a business- and infrastructure-focused way of doing development. It’s very much in America’s interest,” said the employee, who requested anonymity.

Politico first reported the move, citing an email sent to staff at the agency on Tuesday, which Reuters has also reviewed. The email gives the agency’s 300 or so staff until April 29 to decide whether to take voluntary early retirement or a deferred resignation under which they will receive pay until the end of September, or face being placed on administrative leave.

“I would encourage you to think very hard on what makes sense for you and your family at this time, and that is more important than your commitment to this organisation,” Kim said in the meeting on Wednesday, warning that the organisation’s future “looks very stark.”

Reuters

JOHN DLUDLU: Americans can curb Trump’s destructive economic policies

Tariffs are not only hurting trading partners they are also damaging to US consumers
Opinion
1 day ago

Lack of funding forces UN food agency to halt Ethiopia aid

World Food Programme says rations were cut but operations are now at breaking point
World
2 days ago

China-US trade could plunge by 80% this year, WTO warns

Such a decline would amount to a decoupling of the two economies, says director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Economy
1 week ago

LUNGILE MASHELE: Africa must aim for energy self-sufficiency in trade war

Developing countries are likely to be caught in the crossfire of the conflict between larger economies
Opinion
1 week ago

Africa can absorb aid cuts and trade strains, Fitch says

Rating agency doesn’t foresee widespread downgradesthough African multilateral banks may gain importance as landscape shifts
Economy
2 weeks ago

US funding cuts could see 150,000 further HIV infections in SA by 2028

Study finds situation can be avoided if the government covers some of the defunded services
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Former president Kabila’s political party ...
World / Africa
2.
Vladimir Putin offers to halt Ukraine invasion ...
World / Europe
3.
WATCH: Zelensky meets Ramaphosa as US squeezes ...
World
4.
Trump demands Putin stop Kyiv bombing
World / Europe
5.
More than 25 people killed in tourist attack in ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Elon Musk’s R2.6-trillion losses dwarf SA budget

Business

Thousands protest against Trump in Washington and other US cities

World

BIG READ: Trump and Musk, the new bromantics

Life

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Trump may need Brics nations to help him fulfil campaign ...

Opinion

Trump cuts funding for Voice of America parent

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.