Washington — President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday that trade talks between the US and China are under way, pushing back against Chinese claims that no discussions have taken place to ease the ongoing trade war.
“They had a meeting this morning,” Trump told reporters, declining to say to whom he was referring. “It doesn’t matter who ‘they’ is. We may reveal it later, but they had meetings this morning, and we’ve been meeting with China.”
China on Thursday said it had not held trade talks with Washington despite repeated says from the US government suggesting there had been engagement.
“China and the US have not conducted consultations or negotiations on tariffs, let alone reached an agreement,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters at a news briefing, calling reports of such information “false news”.
The conflicting statements from Washington and Beijing underscore the strained communication and uncertainty defining the current trade war, adding volatility to global markets and prolonging economic pain on both sides.
American businesses face soaring import costs while Chinese exporters are squeezed by falling US demand.
Trump and treasury secretary Scott Bessent this week indicated there might be an easing in tensions with China.
On Wednesday, Bessent said excessively high tariffs between the US and China will have to come down before trade negotiations can proceed and that de-escalation was necessary for the world’s two largest economies to rebalance their trading relationship.
The White House earlier this month imposed 145% tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to respond with duties of its own and increased restrictions on critical minerals exports to the US.
China’s denials over trade talks contradicted by Trump
Conflicting statements from Washington and Beijing underscore strained communication in current trade war
Washington — President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday that trade talks between the US and China are under way, pushing back against Chinese claims that no discussions have taken place to ease the ongoing trade war.
“They had a meeting this morning,” Trump told reporters, declining to say to whom he was referring. “It doesn’t matter who ‘they’ is. We may reveal it later, but they had meetings this morning, and we’ve been meeting with China.”
China on Thursday said it had not held trade talks with Washington despite repeated says from the US government suggesting there had been engagement.
“China and the US have not conducted consultations or negotiations on tariffs, let alone reached an agreement,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters at a news briefing, calling reports of such information “false news”.
The conflicting statements from Washington and Beijing underscore the strained communication and uncertainty defining the current trade war, adding volatility to global markets and prolonging economic pain on both sides.
American businesses face soaring import costs while Chinese exporters are squeezed by falling US demand.
Trump and treasury secretary Scott Bessent this week indicated there might be an easing in tensions with China.
On Wednesday, Bessent said excessively high tariffs between the US and China will have to come down before trade negotiations can proceed and that de-escalation was necessary for the world’s two largest economies to rebalance their trading relationship.
The White House earlier this month imposed 145% tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to respond with duties of its own and increased restrictions on critical minerals exports to the US.
Reuters
Bessent sees ‘de-escalation’ of US and China trade tensions
US and China exchange barbs at UN Security Council meeting
JOHN DLUDLU: Americans can curb Trump’s destructive economic policies
China warns countries against striking trade deals with US at its expense
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
US car industry coalition warns new parts tariffs will hike prices and cut sales
Hyundai shifts some production to the US due to Trump tariffs
Vance and Modi welcome ‘significant’ progress on India-US trade deal
Trade war and safety concerns dominate at Auto Shanghai
NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors fear Trump’s removal of Powell will spur inflation
WATCH: S&P cautious about GDP projections amid trade war
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.