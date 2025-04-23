World / Americas

‘Global bullies’ exchange words at UN Security Council meeting

China convenes talks on ‘the impact of unilateralism and bullying practices on international relations’

23 April 2025 - 21:22
by Michelle Nichols
China UN Security Council envoy Fu Cong at UN headquarters in New York, the US, April 18 2024. Picture: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ
New York — China and the US accused each other of unfair trade practices at an informal UN Security Council on Wednesday, seeking to portray each other as global bullies amid their escalating trade war.

China convened the meeting on “the impact of unilateralism and bullying practices on international relations” as it pursues a hardline stance against Washington after US President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on items imported from China.

Trump has also imposed a blanket 10% tariff on all other US imports and higher duties on steel, aluminium and autos, a move that China’s UN ambassador Fu Cong said puts “US interests above the common good of the international community.”

“We cannot allow things to be dictated by whoever has a bigger fist,” Fu said. “Bullying the weak, threats and coercion, and imposing one’s will on others will not win popular support, and will ultimately backfire.”

The US dismissed China’s meeting as a “performative manoeuvre” lacking substance or credibility.

US diplomat Ting Wu accused China of using unilateral unfair trade practices that hurt market economies around the world.

“China claims to be a developing country, while it simultaneously weaponises its donor status and development projects to bully developing member states,” she said.

“No more. President Trump is resetting the trade environment so that China can no longer take advantage.”

Reuters

