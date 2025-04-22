US to slap up to 3,500% tariffs on some solar products from Southeast Asia

An employee works in a solar panel factory in Hefei, Anhui province, China. Picture: CHINA DAILY/REUTERS
Bengaluru — US trade officials finalised steep tariff levels on most solar cells from Southeast Asia, a key step towards wrapping up a year-old trade case in which American manufacturers accused Chinese companies of flooding the market with unfairly cheap goods.
The case was brought last year by Korea’s Hanwha Qcells, Arizona-based First Solar and several smaller producers seeking to protect billions of dollars in investments in US solar manufacturing.
The petitioner group, the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee, accused big Chinese solar panel makers with factories in Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam of shipping panels priced below their cost of production and of receiving unfair subsidies that make American goods uncompetitive.
The tariffs unveiled on Monday vary widely depending on the company and country, but were broadly higher than the preliminary duties announced late last year.
Combined dumping and countervailing duties on Jinko Solar products from Malaysia were among the lowest at 41.56%. Rival Trina Solar’s products from its operations in Thailand face tariffs of 375.19%.
Neither Jinko nor Trina were immediately available for comment.
Products from Cambodia would face duties of more than 3,500% because its producers elected not to co-operate with the US probe.
“These are very strong results,” Tim Brightbill, an attorney for the US manufacturing group, said on a call with reporters. “We are confident that they will address the unfair trade practices of the Chinese-owned companies in these four countries, which have been injuring the US solar manufacturing industry for far too long.”
The threat of tariffs on countries that supplied more than $10bn of solar products to the US last year, accounting for the vast majority of domestic supplies, has caused a dramatic shift in the global solar trade.
Imports from the four targeted countries this year are a fraction of what they were a year ago, while shipments of panels from nations like Laos and Indonesia are on the rise.
Critics of the effort, including the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) trade group, have said tariffs would harm US solar producers because they would raise prices on the imported cells that are assembled into panels by American factories. Those facilities have been on the rise since a new subsidy for clean energy manufacturing was created in 2022.
SEIA officials were not immediately available for comment.
For the tariffs to be finalised, the International Trade Commission must vote in June on whether the industry was materially harmed by the dumped and subsidised imports.
