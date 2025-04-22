US secretary of state Marco Rubio. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/JULIEN DE ROSA
Washington — The Trump administration is reorganising the state department to eliminate offices it considers redundant and cut some programmes it says do not align with US interests, secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
“This approach will empower the department from the ground up, from the bureaus to the embassies,” Rubio said in a statement, describing the moves as part of President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.
“Region-specific functions will be consolidated to increase functionality, redundant offices will be removed, and non-statutory programmes that are misaligned with America’s core national interests will cease to exist,” Rubio said.
Work that fell to the under secretary for civilian security, human rights and democracy will now be placed under a new coordinator for foreign assistance and humanitarian affairs, he added.
Rubio, who now also serves as administrator for the gutted USAID administration, criticised the department’s growth over the years, calling it “bloated, bureaucratic, and unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission in this new era of great power competition.”
The broad reorganisation comes after Trump in February ordered a revamp of the US Foreign Service — the country's diplomatic corps — to ensure it followed his foreign policy agenda. US officials in March said the department was also preparing to shut down nearly one dozen consulates.
Rubio’s announcement did not say whether any consulates would shut.
US state department cleaning house in line with Trump agenda
New approach will empower revised division from the ground up, from the bureaus to the embassies, says Rubio
Washington — The Trump administration is reorganising the state department to eliminate offices it considers redundant and cut some programmes it says do not align with US interests, secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.
“This approach will empower the department from the ground up, from the bureaus to the embassies,” Rubio said in a statement, describing the moves as part of President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.
“Region-specific functions will be consolidated to increase functionality, redundant offices will be removed, and non-statutory programmes that are misaligned with America’s core national interests will cease to exist,” Rubio said.
Work that fell to the under secretary for civilian security, human rights and democracy will now be placed under a new coordinator for foreign assistance and humanitarian affairs, he added.
Rubio, who now also serves as administrator for the gutted USAID administration, criticised the department’s growth over the years, calling it “bloated, bureaucratic, and unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission in this new era of great power competition.”
The broad reorganisation comes after Trump in February ordered a revamp of the US Foreign Service — the country's diplomatic corps — to ensure it followed his foreign policy agenda. US officials in March said the department was also preparing to shut down nearly one dozen consulates.
Rubio’s announcement did not say whether any consulates would shut.
Reuters
US judge to grill Trump officials over illegal deportation of man to El Salvador
Rubio says US backs Nato but Europe must raise defence spending
US chief justice Roberts rejects Trump’s call to impeach judge
EDITORIAL: Resetting relations with Trump’s America
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Why Russia should play peacemaker between the US and Iran
TOM EATON: Too late to escape tsunami for ANC, and perhaps even GNU
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Rubio says US backs Nato but Europe must raise defence spending
Trump’s tariff gamble risks political fallout
NEWS ANALYSIS: Bozell’s landing in SA could take up to a year
KHAYA SITHOLE: SA’s precarious perch on the diplomatic tightrope
NATASHA MARRIAN: South Africa must address deteriorating US relations
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.