US state department cleaning house in line with Trump agenda

New approach will empower revised division from the ground up, from the bureaus to the embassies, says Rubio

22 April 2025 - 18:45
by Katharine Jackson and Susan Heavey
US secretary of state Marco Rubio. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/JULIEN DE ROSA
US secretary of state Marco Rubio. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/JULIEN DE ROSA

Washington — The Trump administration is reorganising the state department to eliminate offices it considers redundant and cut some programmes it says do not align with US interests, secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Tuesday.

“This approach will empower the department from the ground up, from the bureaus to the embassies,” Rubio said in a statement, describing the moves as part of President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda.

“Region-specific functions will be consolidated to increase functionality, redundant offices will be removed, and non-statutory programmes that are misaligned with America’s core national interests will cease to exist,” Rubio said.

Work that fell to the under secretary for civilian security, human rights and democracy will now be placed under a new coordinator for foreign assistance and humanitarian affairs, he added.

Rubio, who now also serves as administrator for the gutted USAID administration, criticised the department’s growth over the years, calling it “bloated, bureaucratic, and unable to perform its essential diplomatic mission in this new era of great power competition.”

The broad reorganisation comes after Trump in February ordered a revamp of the US Foreign Service — the country's diplomatic corps — to ensure it followed his foreign policy agenda. US officials in March said the department was also preparing to shut down nearly one dozen consulates.

Rubio’s announcement did not say whether any consulates would shut.

Reuters

US judge to grill Trump officials over illegal deportation of man to El Salvador

The US government will not be held in contempt for now in legal wrangle over Kilmar Abrego Garcia
World
1 week ago

Rubio says US backs Nato but Europe must raise defence spending

US secretary of state says Trump is not against the alliance
World
2 weeks ago

US chief justice Roberts rejects Trump’s call to impeach judge

US president angered by district judge James Boasberg’s decision to impose a two-week halt to deportations
World
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Resetting relations with Trump’s America

President’s pool for new US ambassador ought to be wider than the ANC’s redundant cadres
Opinion
1 month ago

NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Why Russia should play peacemaker between the US and Iran

A constructive negotiation process is needed to help avoid a potential global conflict
Opinion
2 weeks ago

TOM EATON: Too late to escape tsunami for ANC, and perhaps even GNU

All they can do is post Rasool to Joburg and find a way of surviving the coming maelstrom
Opinion
1 month ago
