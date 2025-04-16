World / Americas

World Bank’s Ajay Banga urges developing countries to lower tariffs

Bank president says lowering of tariffs could help offset the risk of reciprocal import taxes for some nations

16 April 2025 - 19:53
by Andrea Shalal
World Bank president Ajay Banga, right, and African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina at the Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, January 27 2025. Picture: EMMANUEL HERMAN/REUTERS
Washington — World Bank President Ajay Banga urged developing countries on Wednesday to liberalise trade, saying many maintained higher tariffs than advanced economies and lowering them could offset the risk of reciprocal import taxes.

Banga told reporters that global uncertainty — triggered in recent months by US tariffs and retaliatory measures announced by China and other countries — was contributing to a more cautious business and economic environment.

He said the impact would vary country by country, but that global growth is expected to slow from the level forecast several months ago. Banga gave no specific forecast.

In January, the global development bank forecast flat global economic growth of 2.7% in 2025 and 2026, the same as in 2024, and warned that developing economies now faced their weakest long-term growth outlook in 25 years.

At the time, it warned that US across-the-board tariffs of 10% could reduce already lacklustre global growth in 2025 by 0.3 percentage points if America’s trading partners retaliated with tariffs of their own.

The World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: UNSPLASH.COM
US President Donald Trump has upended the global trading system by imposing a new baseline 10% US tariff on goods from all economies, and higher rates for some countries, though those have been paused for 90 days to allow negotiations.

Banga said countries should negotiate and engage in dialogue on trade issues, noting there was also untapped potential in deeper regional integration for developing countries.

“Countries need to care about negotiating and dialogue. It’s going to be really important in this phase, and the quicker we do it, the better that will be,” he said.

Countries should also work with willing partners to keep regional and bilateral trade flowing, he added.

Banga acknowledged that trade tensions were dampening businesses’ appetite for investment but said it was unclear how long the current paralysis would endure.

“I don’t know how to predict how long it takes to get out, because most of this is caused by the current discussion on trade. If you get to good resolutions through that negotiation that I’m encouraging... then I think you could get through this relatively quickly.”

Banga also said the World Bank had long argued that higher tariffs create friction that leads to reduced transparency and growth. “This is not a new discussion,” he added.

Reuters

HILARY JOFFE: What the tariff turmoil means for our small, open economy

It’s more urgent than ever for this country to pull the levers it has at home to grow the economy
Opinion
5 days ago

Triple trade shock could shave 0.7% off growth in Reserve Bank’s downside scenario

Bank details grim prospect in its April monetary policy review, but also explores less severe scenarios
Economy
1 day ago

SA agriculture must pivot to Gulf and Asia amid trade tensions, Agbiz says

US tariffs highlight a broader discussion around where and how SA should approach market diversification
Economy
2 days ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: US war on global trade and industrialisation in SA

Negotiation is necessary but it is more important to help producers find buyers in other countries
Opinion
1 day ago

SA citrus farmers say US tariffs threaten 35,000 jobs

The world’s second largest citrus exporter after Spain, SA ships produce worth over $100m a year to America
National
1 week ago

SA mulls expanded incentives to shield vehicle industry from huge tariffs

The APDP offers manufacturers incentives to support production and localisation
Economy
1 week ago
