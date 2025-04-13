World / Americas

US aims to stockpile deep-sea metals

Trump plans to counter China’s dominance in battery minerals and rare earth supply chains, the Financial Times reports

13 April 2025 - 14:04
by Reuters
Picture: 123RF

The Trump administration is drafting an executive order to enable the stockpiling of deep-sea metals to counter China's dominance in battery minerals and rare earth supply chains, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the plans, the stockpile would “create large quantities ready and available on US territory to be used in the future”, in case of a conflict with China that might constrain imports of metals and rare earths, the report said.

Last week, China placed some rare earth elements under export restrictions as part of its response to President Donald Trump’s tariff package, potentially cutting the US off from minerals vital to everything from smartphones to electric car batteries.

The stockpile is being considered as part of a broader push to fast-track deep-sea mining applications under US law and to create onshore processing capacity, the report added. 

China produces about 90% of the world’s refined rare earths, a group of 17 elements used across the defense, electric vehicle, clean energy and electronics industries. The US imports most of its rare earths, and most come from China.

The White House and China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

Reuters 

Rich donors may be pushing Trump to set up tech hub in Greenland

Silicon Valley investors propose Greenland as a libertarian ‘freedom city’, sources say
World
3 days ago

WILLIAM GUMEDE: Africa needs better critical mineral policies

The continent is in danger of missing out on the development benefits minerals offer due to corrupt, violent governments
Opinion
6 days ago
