Billionaire investor Bill Ackman echoes calls for pause on Trump tariffs

Fund manager says implementing tariffs without allowing time for agreements will do ‘unnecessary harm’

08 April 2025 - 20:27
by Niket Nishant
Bill Ackman in Laguna Beach, California, the US, October 17 2017. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
Bengaluru — Billionaire fund manager Bill Ackman, who endorsed Donald Trump’s run for president, ratcheted up his pleas with Washington to hit pause on tariffs to stave off “a major global economic disruption.”

While tariffs are an essential tool for eliminating “unfair trading practices” by partners, implementing them without allowing time for agreements will do “unnecessary harm”, he said in a post on social media platform X on Tuesday.

A pause of 30, 60 or 90 days will prevent “a major global economic disruption that would harm the most vulnerable companies and citizens of our country”, Ackman added.

The comments reflect growing alarm in corporate America, as the new trade barriers raise fears of global retaliation, a potential trade war, renewed inflation and an eventual recession.

Ackman is among a number of high-profile executives who have expressed concerns over Trump’s new tariff plan. If the “asymmetric tariff deals” are not resolved, it can lead to an “economic nuclear winter”, he has said.

The policy has also created tensions within Trump’s inner circle. Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO who is leading the administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, has lashed out at Peter Navarro, Trump’s top trade adviser, who is widely seen as the architect of the tariff plans.

In the two sessions after the tariff decision was unveiled on April 2, the S&P 500 tumbled 10.5%, erasing nearly $5-trillion in market value, marking its most significant two-day loss since March 2020.

Wall Street’s main indexes, however, clawed back some of the losses on Tuesday.

US apparel outlets halt orders and hiring due to tariffs

US shoe retailers calculate that a $155 running shoe made in Vietnam will have to be marked up to $220 to offset a 46% tariff
8 hours ago

US starts raking in 10% tariff as world leaders mull options

Among the countries first hit with the tariff were Australia, Britain, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Saudi Arabia
2 days ago

Trump threatens China with additional 50% tariff

Trade war escalates as Beijing comes under pressure to withdraw 34% retaliatory levy on US products
1 day ago

IAN BREMMER: Trump’s big, not so beautiful, tariff wall

Trump’s autarchy is an act of deliberate self-harm, the most destructive economic own goal in recent history
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: No clear road ahead for SA’s motor exports

President Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on all automotive imports into the US has caught everyone on the hop
1 day ago
