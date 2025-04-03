US South, Midwest face ‘generational’ flood threat

An aerial view of damages in the aftermath of a storm in Owasso, Oklahoma, U.S. April 2, 2025. Picture: Cherokee Nation Marshal Service/Handout via REUTERS
The National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday warned of “generational” floods in the US South and Midwest as storms ripped across a swathe of the country from Texas to Michigan, whipping up tornadoes and killing two people.
At least 19 tornadoes struck on Wednesday, destroying homes and businesses, injuring at least eight people and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands.
That was just “the beginning of a multiday catastrophic and potentially historic heavy rainfall event”, the NWS said.
Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Mississippi faced the threat of a “generational flood event” with some locations forecast to experience as much as 38cm of rain by the weekend, which could cause rivers to burst their banks.
The Tennessee department of health reported two weather-related deaths in McNairy and Obion counties. Four people were injured in Craighead County in Arkansas and four others were injured, one critically, when a church was hit in Ballard County, Kentucky, according to local officials.
Railroad company BNSF said it had received a report of a freight train derailment near the storm-hit city of Bay in Arkansas.
Late Wednesday, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee declared a state of emergency.
The NWS said parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Texas were under a high risk of severe thunderstorms on Thursday, warning of more tornadoes, hail and life-threatening flooding.
“The word for tonight is ‘chaotic’,” Scott Kleebauer, a NWS meteorologist, said on Wednesday. “This is a large expanse of storms migrating slowly to the east, stretching from southeast Michigan down into southeastern Arkansas.”
Missouri’s Emergency Management Agency said a tornado that hit the town of Nevada had caused “major damage to several businesses, power poles were snapped and several [empty] train carriages were flipped onto their sides.”
More than 400,000 customers were without power across the storm-hit area, according to PowerOutage.us.
US South, Midwest face ‘generational’ flood threat
Two people killed as severe storms from Texas to Michigan fuel tornadoes
Reuters
