World / Americas

Barclays, BofA flag risk of US recession

Economists say inflation will rise if Trump’s levies stay in place

03 April 2025 - 15:52
by Siddarth S
Picture: REUTERS/DANISH SIDDIQUI
The US economy faces a higher risk of slipping into a recession this year if President Donald Trump’s sweeping new levies remain in place, Barclays and BofA Global Research said on Thursday.

Trump on Wednesday imposed a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the US and higher duties on dozens of other countries.

“If the tariffs stay in place, we think they would add 1-1.5 percentage points to inflation in the near term and subtract a similar amount from GDP, pushing the economy to the precipice of recession,” BofA economists led by Claudio Irigoyen said.

Barclays flagged a “high risk” of the world’s largest economy entering a recession. On a quarterly basis, the brokerage expects the US economy to contract 0.1% by the end of 2025.

Still, Barclays reiterated its forecast of two 25 basis point rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year, while BofA stuck to its stance of no rate cuts.

However, in a recessionary backdrop, BofA projected the US central bank could likely cut rates by 200 basis points or more.

Reuters

Trump announces steep tariffs against trading partners

US president lists reciprocal tariffs with 10% baseline levy on all imports, 34% on China and 20% on the EU
World
1 day ago

Canada ‘fully expects’ US to honour 2018 deal on vehicle tariffs

No sign Trump will honour US protections he agreed to with Canada and Mexico during his first term
World
4 days ago

Trump hardens stance on Putin with oil tariff threat

US president threatens to impose secondary levies on buyers if Moscow blocks his efforts to end Ukraine war
World
3 days ago

Trump pushes trade war into overdrive

US’s 25% tariff on vehicle imports send carmakers’ shares tumbling as Asia, Canada and France consider retaliation
World
1 week ago
