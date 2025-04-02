World / Americas

Head of Smithsonian’s African American museum on leave amid Trump pressure

The Trump administration has targeted Smithsonian institutions for ‘anti-American ideology’

02 April 2025 - 21:53
by Jonathan Allen
The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, the US, March 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS
The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC, the US, March 28 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

New York — The director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, Kevin Young, has gone on personal leave, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing an internal email it obtained.

The Post reported that no reason for the leave was given, and that it was not immediately apparent if it was connected to the executive order targeting Smithsonian institutions by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

A spokesperson for the museum did not respond to a request for comment. Young, a poet who also serves as the poetry editor of The New Yorker, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Young began his leave for an indefinite period on March 14, and Shanita Brackett, an associate director, has been appointed acting director, the Post reported.

In an executive order on March 27, Trump wrote that “improper, divisive or anti-American ideology” be removed from the Smithsonian, the vast museum and research complex created by the US government in 1846 and serves as a premier exhibition space for the country’s history and culture.

Trump’s order is vague about what the president views as anti-American ideology. But it suggests Trump is seeking to purge elements of what conservatives view as a revisionist history of the US that places systemic racism at the heart of its narrative.

Last year, former president Joe Biden had visited the museum in Washington during his campaign and greeted his audience by declaring, “Black history is American history.”

When it opened in 2016, then-Smithsonian secretary David Skorton said he wanted the museum — which housed a robe used by boxing great Muhammad Ali and the coffin of Emmett Till, whose 1955 murder in Mississippi galvanised the civil rights movement — to be a place that would spark dialogue.

“Opening now, at a time when social and political discord remind us that racism is not, unfortunately, a thing of the past, this museum can, and I believe will, help us advance the public conversation,” he said.

Reuters 

White House denies reports tech billionaire Elon Musk will leave early

Politico and ABC reported Donald Trump had told his cabinet that Musk will depart ‘soon’
World
2 hours ago

BIG READ: Trump and Musk, the new bromantics

While Elon Musk was elated when Donald Trump handed him unimagined power, others’ response has been less enthusiastic
Life
1 day ago

Trump administration begins mass layoffs at US health agencies

FDA’s tobacco chief fired, new drugs regulator quits while some employees get turned away at the doors
World
1 day ago

Union files lawsuit to block Trump from ending collective bargaining

National Treasury Employees Union says order exempting agencies from collective bargaining violates federal workers’ labour rights
World
2 days ago

Trump tariffs choke US factories recovery

Factory gate prices jump to the highest level in nearly three years amid rising anxiety over Trump tariffs
World
1 day ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Waiting for Trump, global organisations work gently and discreetly

World Trade Organisation, IMF and World Bank have gone quiet on global political economy and global finance
Opinion
18 hours ago
