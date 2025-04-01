US to seek death penalty for accused killer of health CEO

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, appears in Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, the US, February 21 2025. Picture CURTIS MEANS/REUTERS
New York/Washington — US attorney-general Pamela Bondi directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting and killing Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth Group’s insurance division, in New York last year.
Lawyers for Mangione did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mangione, 26, has pleaded not guilty to New York state charges of murder as an act of terrorism and weapons offences. He could face life in prison without parole if convicted in that case. New York does not have the death penalty for state charges.
Mangione faces a parallel federal indictment in Manhattan federal court over Thompson’s killing. He could face the death penalty if convicted in that case. He has not yet been asked to enter a plea to the federal charges.
If Mangione is convicted in the federal case, the jury would determine in a separate phase of the trial whether to recommend the death penalty. Any such recommendation must be unanimous, and the judge would be required to impose it.
Thompson was shot dead on December 4 outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel, where the company was gathering for an investor conference.
“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” Bondi said in a statement.
“After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again,” Bondi said.
The brazen killing of Thompson and ensuing five-day manhunt captivated Americans.
Police officers in Altoona, Pennsylvania, found Mangione on December 9 with a 9mm pistol and silencer, clothing that matched the apparel worn by Thompson’s shooter in surveillance footage, and a notebook describing an intent to “whack” an insurance company CEO, according to a court filing.
While public officials condemned the killing, some Americans who decry steep healthcare costs and the power of health insurers to refuse to pay for some treatments have feted Mangione, who is now being held in federal lock-up in Brooklyn, as a folk hero.
Bondi lifted a moratorium on February 5 on federal executions imposed in 2021 by her predecessor Merrick Garland, the attorney-general under Democratic President Joe Biden.
