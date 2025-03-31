World / Americas

Union files lawsuit to block Trump from ending collective bargaining

National Treasury Employees Union says order exempting agencies from collective bargaining violates federal workers’ labour rights

31 March 2025 - 19:59
by Daniel Wiessner
Federal workers protest against job cuts, in Kansas City, Missouri, the US, March 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/CHASE CASTOR
Albany — A union that represents 150,000 US government employees filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to block President Donald Trump from stripping hundreds of thousands of federal workers of the ability to collectively bargain with government agencies through their unions.

The National Treasury Employees Union said in the lawsuit filed in Washington, DC, federal court that Trump’s executive order last week exempting more than a dozen agencies from collective bargaining obligations violates federal workers’ labour rights and the US constitution.

On the same day Trump issued the order, eight federal agencies filed a lawsuit against dozens of local union affiliates seeking to invalidate existing union contracts covering thousands of workers.

Eliminating collective bargaining would remove obstacles for agencies to alter working conditions, including changes related to budget cuts, and fire or discipline workers. Trump in his order also said it was necessary to safeguard national security.

The NTEU in the lawsuit said Trump’s sweeping order was not based on any national security concerns.

“They were instead based on a policy goal of making federal employees easier to fire and political animus against federal sector unions who have opposed the Trump administration’s initiatives,” the union said.

The lawsuit seeks a ruling blocking Trump’s order and barring federal agencies from complying with it.

Reuters

Iran vows retaliation if US carries out bombing threat

Trump has reiterated his threat that Iran would be bombed if it does not accept his offer for talks
World
4 hours ago

US orders French firms to ditch diversity

France says Trump administration's interference in employment polices is ‘unacceptable’
World
1 day ago

Trump hardens stance on Putin with oil tariff threat

US president threatens to impose secondary levies on buyers if Moscow blocks his efforts to end Ukraine war
World
23 hours ago
