Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing League party, also took to X to express his support for Musk. “Too much unjustified hatred against the Tesla car company,” he posted.
“The season of hate and conflict must come to an end as soon as possible. My solidarity goes out to Elon Musk and to all the workers who have been threatened and attacked,” Salvini said.
Two Tesla stores and some cars were also vandalised in Sweden’s capital Stockholm and coastal city Malmo on Monday, several Swedish media outlets reported.
Orange paint was sprayed on a Tesla store in Malmo, public broadcaster SVT reported, adding police had detained four people and were investigating the motive behind their actions.
“A patrol was alerted to a store on Boplatsgatan due to someone painting a building and cars with orange paint,” the Malmo police said in an online statement, referring to a street near the city centre.
Musk says ‘terrorism’ behind fire at Rome Tesla dealership
Tesla Rome dealership and 17 cars destroyed in fire while two stores vandalised in Swedish towns
Rome — An overnight fire at a Tesla dealership in Rome that destroyed 17 cars was an act of terrorism, the company’s billionaire owner Elon Musk said on Monday.
Italy’s special police unit Digos is leading an investigation looking into the possibility that anarchists set fire to the cars on the eastern outskirts of the Italian capital, a security source said.
Tesla cars have become targets for vandalism across several countries in response to Musk’s right-wing activism.
The tech tycoon, who also owns social media platform X, joined US President Donald Trump’s administration and has come out in support of far-right parties in Europe.
Commenting in a post on X that made reference to the Rome fire, Musk used the single word “terrorism”.
Drone images of the fire showed the burnt-out remains of cars lined up in a parking lot, with two rows of vehicles back-to-back and a third row some distance away.
The fire brigade said in a statement that the blaze broke out at about 2.30am GMT. The dealership was partially damaged, but nobody was injured.
Tesla faces backlash over Musk’s politics, weakening demand
Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing League party, also took to X to express his support for Musk. “Too much unjustified hatred against the Tesla car company,” he posted.
“The season of hate and conflict must come to an end as soon as possible. My solidarity goes out to Elon Musk and to all the workers who have been threatened and attacked,” Salvini said.
Two Tesla stores and some cars were also vandalised in Sweden’s capital Stockholm and coastal city Malmo on Monday, several Swedish media outlets reported.
Orange paint was sprayed on a Tesla store in Malmo, public broadcaster SVT reported, adding police had detained four people and were investigating the motive behind their actions.
“A patrol was alerted to a store on Boplatsgatan due to someone painting a building and cars with orange paint,” the Malmo police said in an online statement, referring to a street near the city centre.
Reuters
Hedge funds flee tech stocks, says Goldman Sachs
Trump’s car tariffs affect Musk’s Tesla less than others
Elon Musk sells X to his AI company xAI for $33bn
Trump ride wilder than investors expected
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Union files lawsuit to block Trump from ending collective bargaining
BIG READ: Trump’s revolt has just begun
Judge gives go-ahead for class action over purchase of Twitter
Tesla faces backlash over Musk’s politics, weakening demand
Higher prices, fewer cars and features under Trump’s tariffs
Tesla to launch in Saudi Arabia as Musk and kingdom mend relations
Tesla recalls more Cybertrucks due to trim detaching
EDITORIAL: DEI debate is an opportunity to refine policies
When truth is funnier than fiction
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.