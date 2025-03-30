World / Americas

Ecuador president replaces VP for ‘insubordination’

Elected vice-president Veronica Abad dismissed after refusing to leave the country

30 March 2025 - 17:04
by Alexandra Valencia
Ecuador President Daniel Noboa in Quito, Ecuador, March 23 2025. Picture: HANDOUT/REUTERS
Ecuador President Daniel Noboa in Quito, Ecuador, March 23 2025. Picture: HANDOUT/REUTERS

Quito — Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa appointed Cynthia Gellibert, secretary-general of public administration, as interim vice-president after replacing the elected vice-president, Veronica Abad, at the weekend.

Over the past year, Noboa and Abad have feuded over who would represent the country as president while Noboa takes time out to campaign in the run-up to the presidential election in which he seeks a four-year term.

The country’s constitution states when the president campaigns, the presidency must be handed over to the vice-president.

Abad, who has also been serving as the Andean country’s ambassador to Israel, has repeatedly argued that she had the right to the presidency, but was suspended from her post by the labour ministry in November.

In the decree, Noboa stated that Abad was barred from holding public office based on legal issues and insubordination.

The ministry accused her of committing a serious disciplinary offence by not complying with a Noboa order to travel to Turkey on set dates.

In the April election, Noboa faces leftist Luisa Gonzalez, in an unexpectedly tight contest featuring the same two candidates who were in a 2023 snap election.

Reuters

Canada ‘fully expects’ US to honour 2018 deal on vehicle tariffs

No sign Trump will honour US protections he agreed to with Canada and Mexico during his first term
World
9 hours ago

Dozens more Chinese entities added to US export blacklist, including Inspur units

Inspur targeted for working with Chinese military as listed companies face restrictions on access to US goods
World
4 days ago

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro to stand trial on coup plot charges

Brazilian ex-president facing a long prison sentence if convicted in a trial expected to start later this year
World
4 days ago

Countries buying Venezuela oil to pay 25% tariff on US trade, says Trump

China biggest consumer of Venezuelan oil exports as ‘secondary tariff’ to take effect on April 2
World
6 days ago
