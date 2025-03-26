World / Americas

Judge wants Bolsonaro on trial for alleged coup attempt

Brazil’s De Moraes is the first of a five-judge panel to cast his vote on whether to accept charges against ex-president

26 March 2025 - 17:16
by Ricardo Brito
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 24 2025. Picture: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 24 2025. Picture: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brasilia — Brazil’s Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes recommended on Wednesday that former president Jair Bolsonaro stand trial for allegedly attempting a coup after his 2022 electoral defeat.

De Moraes, the first of five judges reviewing charges against Bolsonaro on Wednesday, voted for him to stand trial for the alleged coup conspiracy in 2022.

The court is widely expected to put Bolsonaro on trial, according to sources familiar with the judges’ deliberations. If found guilty, Bolsonaro could face a lengthy prison sentence stretching over two decades.

In his opening remarks on Wednesday, De Moraes, who is overseeing the case, screened dramatic footage of Bolsonaro’s supporters storming government buildings in violent scenes that unfolded just a week after the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in January 2023.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain who served as Brazil’s president from 2019 to 2022, is accused of five crimes, including an attempt to violently abolish the democratic rule of law and planning a coup d’etat.

De Moraes said that Bolsonaro led “a systematic effort to cast doubt on the electronic voting machines” used in Brazil, part of his efforts to undermine the election he lost.

The Supreme Court began reviewing charges against Bolsonaro and seven of his closest allies on Tuesday in a session that Bolsonaro voluntarily attended, sitting silently in the first row.

Ahead of the court hearing, Bolsonaro called a beachfront rally in Rio de Janeiro, hoping to seize on Lula’s waning popularity and to pressure Congress to pass an amnesty bill favouring him and his jailed supporters.

The demonstration, which some allies suggested could draw more than a million backers, was widely considered a flop after two independent polling firms found that only between 20,000 and 30,000 people showed up.

Bolsonaro has insisted he will run for president again next year, despite a ruling by Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court that barred him from running for public office until 2030 for his efforts to discredit the country’s voting system.

Reuters

EMILE MYBURGH: On Brazilian coups and court cases against judges

The US, under Trump, is once again interfering in a South American country’s internal affairs
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Brazil still mulling completion of costly nuclear plant

Construction of the plant began in the 1980s but has faced stoppages due to funding shortages and a corruption probe
World
1 month ago

Brazil rejects Brics currency, aims to rely less on dollar

Country pushing reforms within the group to ease international payments in local currencies
World
1 month ago
