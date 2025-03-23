Donald Trump stands with US first lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance outside the Capitol building. Picture: Elizabeth Frantz
Washington — Usha Vance, the wife of US vice-president JD Vance, will travel to Greenland on Thursday as President Donald Trump clings to the idea of a US annexation of the strategic, semi-autonomous Danish territory.
She will visit Greenland with a US delegation to tour historical sites, learn about the territory’s heritage and attend the national dogsled race, the White House said in a statement.
The delegation will return to the US on March 29.
White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and energy secretary Chris Wright will visit a US military base in Greenland as part of the trip, a US official said.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump has made US annexation of Greenland a major talking point since taking office for a second time on January 20. Greenland’s strategic location and rich mineral resources could benefit the US. It lies along the shortest route from Europe to North America, vital for the US ballistic missile warning system.
The governments of both Greenland and Denmark have voiced opposition to such a move.
The Greenlandic government, which now is in a caretaker period after a March 11 general election won by a party that favours a slow approach to independence from Denmark, did not reply to requests for comments.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a written comment reacting to news of the visit that “this is something we take seriously”.
She said Denmark wants to co-operate with the US, but it should be co-operation based on “the fundamental rules of sovereignty”.
She added that the dialogue with the US regarding Greenland would take place in close co-ordination with the Danish government and the future Greenlandic government.
JD Vance’s wife and Trump delegation to visit Greenland
Danish PM says Denmark will co-operate with the US based on ‘the fundamental rules of sovereignty’
Reuters
