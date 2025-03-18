Trump and Putin agree to limited ceasefire in Ukraine war

A painting of the faces of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the Sergienko gallery in Saint Petersburg, Russia, March 17 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV
Washington — Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a month-long halt to strikes against energy infrastructure in Ukraine, a limited ceasefire that Kyiv said it would be willing to consider.
But Moscow stopped short of giving the US the full 30-day cessation of hostilities it had sought, and experts said Putin could be playing for time as Russian troops advance in eastern Ukraine.
Talks aimed at advancing towards a broader peace plan will begin immediately, the White House said after a lengthy call between the two leaders, but it was unclear whether Ukraine will be involved.
Putin ordered the Russian military to stop attacks against energy sites after speaking with Trump, the Kremlin said in a statement. But he again raised concerns during the call that a temporary ceasefire might allow Ukraine to mobilise more soldiers and rearm itself.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks in Moscow, Russia, March 18 2025. Picture: REUTERS/MAZIM SHMETOV
Putin also emphasised that any resolution of the conflict would require an end to all military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine, the Kremlin added.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would consider supporting the US proposal to stop strikes on energy infrastructure.
“I think it will be right that we will have a conversation with President Trump and we will know in detail what the Russians offered the Americans or what the Americans offered the Russians,” Zelensky told reporters during an online briefing.
Russian forces are advancing in Ukraine’s east and pushing back Ukrainian troops from Russia’s Kursk region.
Negotiations on a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea, as well as a more complete ceasefire and a permanent peace deal, will commence immediately in the Middle East, the White House said in a statement, though it did not say whether Ukraine would be invited.
Since Russia’s 2022 invasion, Ukraine has tried to fight back against its much larger neighbour with drone and missile strikes deep in Russian territory, including on energy facilities. Those attacks, which Moscow says amount to terrorism, have allowed Kyiv to keep pressure on Russia's economy.
In a social media post after the call, Trump said he and Putin had agreed to work quickly towards a ceasefire and eventually a permanent peace agreement.
“Many elements of a Contract for Peace were discussed, including the fact that thousands of soldiers are being killed, and both President Putin and President Zelenskyy would like to see it end,” he wrote, using an alternative spelling for the Ukrainian leader.
Ukraine said on March 11 it was prepared to accept a 30-day ceasefire, a step that US officials said would lead to a more substantial round of negotiations to end Europe’s biggest conflict since World War 2. The war has killed or wounded hundreds of thousands of people, displaced millions and reduced entire towns to rubble.
Trump has hinted that a permanent peace deal could include territorial concessions by Kyiv and control of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
Zelensky, who arrived in Helsinki for an official visit on Tuesday shortly after Trump and Putin’s call ended, said Europe must be included in Ukraine peace talks.
The talks between Trump and Putin came as Israel resumed its attacks on Hamas in Gaza, threatening a fragile truce partially brokered by a Trump envoy earlier this year and underscoring the difficulty of securing lasting ceasefires in long-running conflicts.
The two leaders also discussed how to prevent future conflicts in the Middle East and “shared the view that Iran should never be in a position to destroy Israel”, the White House said.
The agreement on a narrow ceasefire reflects Trump’s desire to normalise relations with Russia and suggests that Putin may be playing for time, said Susan Colbourn, an expert on European security issues at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy.
“It was striking how little concession Trump is asking from the Russians, although they invaded their neighbour,” Colbourn said.
The US president’s overtures to Putin since returning to the White House in January have left traditional US allies wary.
A ceasefire on attacking energy infrastructure could be favourable to Russia, given Ukrainian forces have been effectively attacking Russian oil refineries, said Maria Snegovaya, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Ukraine and its Western allies have long described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an imperialist land grab, and Zelensky has accused Putin of deliberately prolonging the war.
Zelensky has said Ukraine’s sovereignty is not negotiable and Russia must surrender the territory it has seized.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned on Tuesday that Russia had massively expanded its military-industrial production capacity in preparation for “future confrontation with European democracies”.
Speaking at a press conference in Berlin with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the limited ceasefire was an important first step but again called for a complete ceasefire. He reiterated that Ukraine must be part of any final decision.
In a call with Trump late on Monday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer “reiterated that all must work together to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position to secure a just and lasting peace”, the British leader's spokesperson said.
Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and most of four eastern Ukrainian regions after its invasion in February 2022. All told, it controls about a fifth of Ukrainian territory.
Putin said he sent troops into Ukraine because Nato’s creeping expansion threatened Russia’s security. He has demanded Ukraine drop any ambition of joining the Western military alliance.
Putin has also said Russia must keep control of Ukrainian territory it has seized, Western sanctions should be eased and Kyiv must stage a presidential election. Zelensky, elected in 2019, has remained in office under martial law he imposed because of the war.
Bundestag approves Merz’s huge spending surge
Poland and Baltic states plan to exit landmine convention
Fighting continues amid pending Russia, Ukraine ceasefire
Coalition expanding preparations for post-truce Ukraine, Starmer says
