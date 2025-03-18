World / Americas

Plane crashes into ocean after takeoff in Honduras, killing 12

Five survive crash and one person remains missing, authorities say

18 March 2025 - 17:02
by Joan Humberto Suazo
Rescue teams work on rescuing victims of a plane crash near the International Airport of Roatan, in Roatan Island in this pictured obtained on March 17 2025. Picture: ARMED FORCES OF HONDURAS/HANDOUT via REUTERS
Tegucigalpa — An aircraft crashed just off the Caribbean coast of Honduras on Monday night minutes after taking off from Roatan Island, killing 12 people, authorities said, while five survived the crash and one person remains missing.

The wreckage of the small Jetstream aircraft, operated by Honduran airline Lanhsa, was found about 1km off the island’s coast, according to the country’s transport minister.

“At about 9am (5pm) the recovery of the last victim of the accident will continue,” Honduras’ firefighters’ corps said on social media early on Tuesday. “We expect better weather and visibility.”

According to the flight manifest shown by local media, the passengers included a US national, a French national and two minors. The plane was scheduled to fly to La Ceiba airport on the Honduran mainland.

Well-known Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo was among the dead, according to fire officials.

Dramatic video footage uploaded to social media by the national police showed officers and other rescue workers carrying survivors onto a rocky coastline, some in stretchers, as a nearby boat shone a bright light amid the darkness.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. The airline did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Roatan fire captain Franklin Borjas said the survivors were transported to a nearby hospital, while also confirming that the crash took place shortly after the plane’s take-off from the island.

Roatan, the largest of the Bay Islands just off the Honduran coast, is a popular tourist attraction and famed for its vibrant coral reefs.

Borjas noted that adverse conditions complicated the search and rescue efforts.

“It’s been difficult to access the accident [site] because there are 30m of rocks and you can’t get there while walking or swimming,” he said on Monday night.

“The divers helping with the rescue have zero visibility,” he added.

Reuters

African airline crash rate worsens

More than one in five aircraft accidents take place in Africa, most related to runway incidents
National
2 weeks ago

Seven die in second US air crash, soldier in Washington plane collision identified

At least seven people died when a medevac aircraft crashed in Philadelphia on Friday
World
1 month ago

African airlines set passenger load factor record but air cargo capacity underused

African airlines achieved a 41.8% cargo load factor — less than half of the available capacity
World
4 weeks ago

Delta plane flips over while landing in Toronto, injuring 18

Accident at Toronto Pearson Airport occurred in windy weather after a snowstorm
World
4 weeks ago

Plane crash in South Sudan kills 20 oil workers

Engineers and technical staff of oil consortium, including two Chinese and an Indian, among the victims
World
1 month ago

South Korea extends Boeing 737-800 inspections following fatal crash

Data of 107 retrieved cellphones to be checked for clues as transport ministry launches intensive investigations
World
2 months ago
