World / Americas

Tornadoes tear through US South killing 33 people

Twenty-six tornadoes were reported to have touched down as a low-pressure system drove thunderstorms across the region

16 March 2025 - 14:40
by Rich McKay
Debris lies around damaged houses the morning after a tornado touched down in Florissant, Missouri, US, on March 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LAWRENCE BRYANT
Debris lies around damaged houses the morning after a tornado touched down in Florissant, Missouri, US, on March 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LAWRENCE BRYANT

Atlanta — Tornadoes killed at least 33 people across several states in the US Midwest and Southeast on Saturday night, CNN reported.

Missouri reported 12 fatalities spanning five counties, the state’s highway patrol posted on X.

Robbie Myers, the director of emergency management in Missouri’s Butler County, told reporters that more than 500 homes, a church and grocery store in the county were destroyed. A mobile home park had been destroyed, he said. Mississippi governor Tate Reeves posted on X that six deaths had been reported in the state — one in Covington County, two in Jeff Davis County and three in Walthall County.

According to preliminary assessments, 29 people were injured statewide and 21 counties sustained storm damage, Reeves said.

In Arkansas, three deaths occurred, the state’s department of emergency management said, adding that there were 32 injuries.

Twenty-six tornadoes were reported but not confirmed to have touched down late on Friday night and early on Saturday as a low-pressure system drove powerful thunderstorms across parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi and Missouri, said David Roth, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Centre.

Reuters

Brazil calls for funders to walk the talk in helping poorer nations

President-designate urges world to go ‘beyond negotiations’ on climate action and do what they promised
Economy
4 days ago

Hlabisa says state of disaster vital after deadly floods hit KZN again

At least 22 die in downpours and destruction  in February
National
6 days ago

Why funders are reluctant to provide SA with climate finance

Concern about governance and accountability ‘discourages wealthy nations’
Economy
1 month ago

KARABO MOKGONYANA: Lack of guarantees leaves Africa at 2% clean energy investment

Africa can unlock the resources by addressing the barriers that deter investment and leveraging innovative financing mechanisms
Opinion
1 month ago
