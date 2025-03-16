Debris lies around damaged houses the morning after a tornado touched down in Florissant, Missouri, US, on March 15 2025. Picture: REUTERS/LAWRENCE BRYANT
Atlanta — Tornadoes killed at least 33 people across several states in the US Midwest and Southeast on Saturday night, CNN reported.
Missouri reported 12 fatalities spanning five counties, the state’s highway patrol posted on X.
Robbie Myers, the director of emergency management in Missouri’s Butler County, told reporters that more than 500 homes, a church and grocery store in the county were destroyed. A mobile home park had been destroyed, he said. Mississippi governor Tate Reeves posted on X that six deaths had been reported in the state — one in Covington County, two in Jeff Davis County and three in Walthall County.
According to preliminary assessments, 29 people were injured statewide and 21 counties sustained storm damage, Reeves said.
In Arkansas, three deaths occurred, the state’s department of emergency management said, adding that there were 32 injuries.
Twenty-six tornadoes were reported but not confirmed to have touched down late on Friday night and early on Saturday as a low-pressure system drove powerful thunderstorms across parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi and Missouri, said David Roth, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Centre.
Tornadoes tear through US South killing 33 people
Twenty-six tornadoes were reported to have touched down as a low-pressure system drove thunderstorms across the region
Atlanta — Tornadoes killed at least 33 people across several states in the US Midwest and Southeast on Saturday night, CNN reported.
Missouri reported 12 fatalities spanning five counties, the state’s highway patrol posted on X.
Robbie Myers, the director of emergency management in Missouri’s Butler County, told reporters that more than 500 homes, a church and grocery store in the county were destroyed. A mobile home park had been destroyed, he said. Mississippi governor Tate Reeves posted on X that six deaths had been reported in the state — one in Covington County, two in Jeff Davis County and three in Walthall County.
According to preliminary assessments, 29 people were injured statewide and 21 counties sustained storm damage, Reeves said.
In Arkansas, three deaths occurred, the state’s department of emergency management said, adding that there were 32 injuries.
Twenty-six tornadoes were reported but not confirmed to have touched down late on Friday night and early on Saturday as a low-pressure system drove powerful thunderstorms across parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi and Missouri, said David Roth, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Centre.
Reuters
Brazil calls for funders to walk the talk in helping poorer nations
Hlabisa says state of disaster vital after deadly floods hit KZN again
Why funders are reluctant to provide SA with climate finance
KARABO MOKGONYANA: Lack of guarantees leaves Africa at 2% clean energy investment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
California governor says fires likely to be costliest natural disaster in US ...
Climate change ‘shows its claws’ with rising costs for disasters
Cuba’s electrical grid collapses again leaving millions in the dark
Brazilian farmers fight to remove trees as climate change hurts crops
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.