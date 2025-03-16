A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a crew of four lifts off from Launch Complex 39-A on its way to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, March 14, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS
SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Friday that Starship is set to depart for Mars at the end of next year, carrying Tesla humanoid bot Optimus.
Musk suggested in a post on X that human landings could begin as early as 2029, though 2031 was more likely if the initial landings go well.
Musk told investors on a conference call in April last year that he expected Optimus would be able to perform tasks in the factory by the end of 2024.
In November, Reuters cited sources saying that Musk’s dream of transporting humans to Mars would become a bigger national priority under US President Donald Trump, signalling big changes for Nasa’s moon programme and a boost for SpaceX.
Starship is crucial to SpaceX’s future satellite launch business, a sector it dominates with its partially reusable Falcon 9, as well as Musk’s aspirations to colonise Mars.
Starship to take bot to Mars by end-2026, says Musk
Tesla’s humanoid bot Optimus to precede human landings on the planet
SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Friday that Starship is set to depart for Mars at the end of next year, carrying Tesla humanoid bot Optimus.
Musk suggested in a post on X that human landings could begin as early as 2029, though 2031 was more likely if the initial landings go well.
Musk told investors on a conference call in April last year that he expected Optimus would be able to perform tasks in the factory by the end of 2024.
In November, Reuters cited sources saying that Musk’s dream of transporting humans to Mars would become a bigger national priority under US President Donald Trump, signalling big changes for Nasa’s moon programme and a boost for SpaceX.
Starship is crucial to SpaceX’s future satellite launch business, a sector it dominates with its partially reusable Falcon 9, as well as Musk’s aspirations to colonise Mars.
Reuters
Elon Musk is trying to do business in Lesotho
Musk renews threat to fire workers who don’t respond
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: FlySafair ready to connect with the times — Musk willing
Americans worry Musk’s cost-cutting may hurt services, poll finds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Elon Musk is trying to do business in Lesotho
Musk activists target Tesla to protest Doge cuts
Musk renews threat to fire workers who don’t respond
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: FlySafair ready to connect with the times — Musk willing
Americans worry Musk’s cost-cutting may hurt services, poll finds
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.