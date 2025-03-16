World / Americas

Starship to take bot to Mars by end-2026, says Musk

Tesla’s humanoid bot Optimus to precede human landings on the planet

16 March 2025 - 14:08
by Rhea Rose Abraham
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a crew of four lifts off from Launch Complex 39-A on its way to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, March 14, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a crew of four lifts off from Launch Complex 39-A on its way to the International Space Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, March 14, 2025. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Friday that Starship is set to depart for Mars at the end of next year, carrying Tesla humanoid bot Optimus.

Musk suggested in a post on X that human landings could begin as early as 2029, though 2031 was more likely if the initial landings go well.

Musk told investors on a conference call in April last year that he expected Optimus would be able to perform tasks in the factory by the end of 2024.

In November, Reuters cited sources saying that Musk’s dream of transporting humans to Mars would become a bigger national priority under US President Donald Trump, signalling big changes for Nasa’s moon programme and a boost for SpaceX.

Starship is crucial to SpaceX’s future satellite launch business, a sector it dominates with its partially reusable Falcon 9, as well as Musk’s aspirations to colonise Mars.

Reuters

Elon Musk is trying to do business in Lesotho

US President Donald Trump says nobody has heard of Lesotho but Musk, head of the Doge, is  seeking a licence to provide internet services in Lesotho
World
1 week ago

Musk renews threat to fire workers who don’t respond

Federal employees to be given ‘a second chance’ to respond to email asking them to justify their jobs
World
2 weeks ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: FlySafair ready to connect with the times — Musk willing

In-flight internet will depend on the government and Starlink finding each other, writes Arthur Goldstuck.
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Americans worry Musk’s cost-cutting may hurt services, poll finds

Reuters/Ipsos poll finds 59% support downsizing US government, but concerns over service disruption remain
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Putin sets stringent terms for US ceasefire in ...
World / Europe
2.
Pontiff approves three-year Catholic reform ...
World / Europe
3.
No talks to settle Gazans in Somaliland
World / Africa
4.
Guinea-Bissau leader backtracks on second term ...
World
5.
Trump threatens to escalate a global trade war
World

Related Articles

Elon Musk is trying to do business in Lesotho

World / Africa

Musk activists target Tesla to protest Doge cuts

Companies / Industrials

Musk renews threat to fire workers who don’t respond

World

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: FlySafair ready to connect with the times — Musk willing

Opinion

Americans worry Musk’s cost-cutting may hurt services, poll finds

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.