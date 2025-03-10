World / Americas

X faces cyberattack, Musk says after outage

Social media platform went down for thousands of users on Monday

10 March 2025 - 21:18
by Rishi Kant and Juby Babu
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bengaluru/Mexico City — Social media platform X went down for nearly 11,000 users on Monday, which owner Elon Musk said was the result of a cyberattack.

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, co-ordinated group and/or a country is involved,” Musk said in a post on the platform.

A source in the internet infrastructure industry said X had been hit by several waves of denial of service beginning about 9.45 am. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the person was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Denial of service works by overwhelming targeted websites with rogue traffic. Such attacks are not necessarily sophisticated but they can cause significant disruption.

According to Downdetector, X was facing intermittent outages that had restricted 11,745 users in the US from accessing the platform, by 1.14pm ET (7.14pm).

The number of outage reports rose to about 26,579 after falling briefly, user-submitted data on the outage-tracking website showed. The number was as high as 40,000 earlier in the day.

Reuters

Is Tesla’s stock-defying performance over?

Investors have long bet on Elon Musk’s visions of the company’s tomorrow rather than its profits today
Life
12 hours ago

SA determined to implement transformation laws in spite of Trump

SA willing to engage with US but will maintain its sovereignty, says president Cyril Ramaphosa’s security adviser
National
11 hours ago

Musk thwarted in bid to halt OpenAI’s for-profit shift

Judge denies preliminary injuction but agrees to fast-track trial over turning nonprofit into a company
Companies
5 days ago

Musk activists target Tesla to protest Doge cuts

Grassroots movement protests billionaire’s role in sweeping cutbacks to federal workforce at behest of President Donald Trump
Companies
4 days ago

Elon Musk is trying to do business in Lesotho

US President Donald Trump says nobody has heard of Lesotho but Musk, head of the Doge, is  seeking a licence to provide internet services in Lesotho
World
4 days ago
