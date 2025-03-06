World / Americas

Trump delays Mexico and Canada tariffs for a month

Mexican and Canadian goods to be exempted from 25% tariffs he had imposed earlier this week

06 March 2025 - 20:54
by Kylie Madry, Katharine Jackson and Brendan O'Boyle
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum waves at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 6 2025. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO
Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum waves at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 6 2025. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

Washington — President Donald Trump on Thursday exempted goods from both Canada and Mexico under a North American trade pact for a month from the 25% tariffs that he had imposed earlier this week in the latest twist in fast-shifting trade policy that has whipsawed financial markets and business leaders.

The exemption, which will expire on April 2, covers both of the two largest US trading partners. Trump had earlier mentioned an extension only for Mexico, but the amended tariffs order — initially issued on Tuesday — covers Canada as well.

Reuters

