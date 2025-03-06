Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum waves at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 6 2025. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO
Washington — President Donald Trump on Thursday exempted goods from both Canada and Mexico under a North American trade pact for a month from the 25% tariffs that he had imposed earlier this week in the latest twist in fast-shifting trade policy that has whipsawed financial markets and business leaders.
The exemption, which will expire on April 2, covers both of the two largest US trading partners. Trump had earlier mentioned an extension only for Mexico, but the amended tariffs order — initially issued on Tuesday — covers Canada as well.
Trump delays Mexico and Canada tariffs for a month
Mexican and Canadian goods to be exempted from 25% tariffs he had imposed earlier this week
Reuters
