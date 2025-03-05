Trump agrees to delay some auto tariffs after talks with Big Three bosses

A car hauler enters Windsor, Canada, after crossing the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit, the US. Picture: REUTERS
Washington — President Donald Trump agreed to delay tariffs for one month on some vehicles built in North America after a call with the CEOs of General Motors and Ford and the chair of Stellantis, the White House said Wednesday.
The automakers had urged Trump to waive 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada on vehicles that comply with the 2020 US-Mexico-Canada Agreement’s rules of origin. The move will benefit US automakers and other foreign automakers that are in compliance.
“We are going to give a one-month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA... so they are not at a disadvantage,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “Reciprocal tariffs will still go into effect on April 2.”
Automakers have offered to boost US auto investments but want certainty about tariff and environmental policies, the sources added, noting that Trump could on April 2 impose additional tariffs that could drastically impact US auto production.
The North American auto supply chain is highly integrated through the US, Canada and Mexico, as parts cross the border in various stages of manufacturing that could expose car companies to multiple tariffs.
GM CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Jim Farley along with Ford executive chairperson Bill Ford and Stellantis chair John Elkann took part in the call on Tuesday.
The automakers declined to comment. Stellantis told dealers it was willing to expand US investment. The White House did not immediately comment. Ford shares rose nearly 4% on Wednesday, while GM was up 5%.
Limiting the relief to vehicles that are in compliance could hit some foreign automakers that have opted to pay the 2.5% tariff to export vehicles from Mexico to the US rather than comply with the North American free trade rules.
Trump, in his congressional address on Tuesday, said he had spoken to top executives at the Detroit Three automakers that day and said tariffs and other policies will result in higher growth and “allow our auto industry to boom.”
Stellantis said it needs time before making major changes.
“We are prepared to work with the Trump administration to support further investment in our US manufacturing footprint but we need time to make these changes without negatively impacting the business and our customers,” Stellantis said in an email seen by Reuters.
The automakers also pitched the idea to commerce secretary Howard Lutnick in a virtual meeting last week.
Update: March 5 2025 This story has been updated with new information.
Trump agrees to delay some auto tariffs after talks with Big Three bosses
General Motors, Ford and Stellantis leaders urged Trump to waive 25% tariffs on vehicles that comply with 2020 US-Mexico-Canada agreement
Washington — President Donald Trump agreed to delay tariffs for one month on some vehicles built in North America after a call with the CEOs of General Motors and Ford and the chair of Stellantis, the White House said Wednesday.
The automakers had urged Trump to waive 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada on vehicles that comply with the 2020 US-Mexico-Canada Agreement’s rules of origin. The move will benefit US automakers and other foreign automakers that are in compliance.
“We are going to give a one-month exemption on any autos coming through USMCA... so they are not at a disadvantage,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters. “Reciprocal tariffs will still go into effect on April 2.”
Automakers have offered to boost US auto investments but want certainty about tariff and environmental policies, the sources added, noting that Trump could on April 2 impose additional tariffs that could drastically impact US auto production.
The North American auto supply chain is highly integrated through the US, Canada and Mexico, as parts cross the border in various stages of manufacturing that could expose car companies to multiple tariffs.
GM CEO Mary Barra, Ford CEO Jim Farley along with Ford executive chairperson Bill Ford and Stellantis chair John Elkann took part in the call on Tuesday.
The automakers declined to comment. Stellantis told dealers it was willing to expand US investment. The White House did not immediately comment. Ford shares rose nearly 4% on Wednesday, while GM was up 5%.
Limiting the relief to vehicles that are in compliance could hit some foreign automakers that have opted to pay the 2.5% tariff to export vehicles from Mexico to the US rather than comply with the North American free trade rules.
Trump, in his congressional address on Tuesday, said he had spoken to top executives at the Detroit Three automakers that day and said tariffs and other policies will result in higher growth and “allow our auto industry to boom.”
Stellantis said it needs time before making major changes.
“We are prepared to work with the Trump administration to support further investment in our US manufacturing footprint but we need time to make these changes without negatively impacting the business and our customers,” Stellantis said in an email seen by Reuters.
The automakers also pitched the idea to commerce secretary Howard Lutnick in a virtual meeting last week.
Update: March 5 2025
This story has been updated with new information.
Reuters
Losing Agoa would be blow to SA car parts industry, says Tepa
These were SA’s best selling cars as market spiked in February
Isuzu CEO Billy Tom moots a shared car plant in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.