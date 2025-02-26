First child measles death in a decade hits Texas

A measles testing site sign in Seminole, Texas, the US, February 25 2025. Picture: REUTERS/SEBASTIAN ROCANDIO
Atlanta — A child in West Texas has died of measles, state health officials said on Wednesday, the first reported US death from the highly contagious disease in a decade, as a Texas outbreak has grown from a handful of cases to more than 130 across two states.
The child, who was not vaccinated against the disease, died overnight in a children’s hospital, the Texas health department said in a statement. The hospital and Lubbock, Texas health officials will hold a press conference with town officials later on Wednesday.
During a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Robert F Kennedy Jr, a vaccine critic who was confirmed as secretary of health & human services earlier this month, said two people had died in the Texas outbreak. He did not provide details, and health authorities in Texas and New Mexico have not mentioned a second death.
At least 124 people were known to be infected in West Texas since early February, Texas health officials announced, most of them children.
An additional nine cases were announced on Tuesday, in eastern New Mexico, near the Texas state line where the outbreak has spread to about 10 counties, Texas health officials said.
New Mexico’s health department has warned that “because measles is so contagious, additional cases are likely to occur.”
The US death rate from measles, which spreads through the air by respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, is 1 to 3 deaths out of every 1,000 reported cases, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The last US measles death was in 2015, according to the CDC.
A spokesperson for the Texas department of health services was not immediately available for comment, but the agency said in a release that 18 people were hospitalised with the disease.
The CDC and the department of health & human services were not immediately available for comment.
Kennedy was appointed to lead HHS after overcoming resistance from the medical establishment and some members of Congress, and has pledged to protect existing vaccination programmes.
Last week, he told agency workers he planned to investigate the childhood vaccination schedule, among other things.
Lara Anton, a Texas health department spokesperson, told a local ABC affiliate that the ongoing outbreak has hit mostly small children and teenagers, and that the cases were originally concentrated in a “close-knit, under-vaccinated” rural Mennonite community in Gaines County, where children are largely homeschooled.
“It’s all a personal choice, and you can do whatever you want. It’s just that the community doesn’t go and get regular healthcare,” Anton told ABC.
At this time, it is unclear how the first person was exposed, and there is no indication that any early patients travelled outside the US, Anton told multiple media.
“This will accelerate for a while,” said Dr Peter Hotez, director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Baylor University, in Waco, Texas, and a frequent target of the anti-vaccine campaign.
“It’s a bad illness,” he said, noting that about 20% of cases are hospitalised. “Unfortunately, Texas is the epicentre of it because of our very aggressive anti-vaccine movement,” he said.
Measles was declared eliminated in the US in 2000, meaning there was no continuous transmission of the disease for a year.
In recent years, federal health officials have attributed some outbreaks to US parents refusing to vaccinate their children, Reuters previously reported.
In 2024, there were 285 cases of the disease in the US from 16 outbreaks, up from 59 cases from four outbreaks in 2023.
Texas health officials announced on Monday that more people were likely exposed to the virus after a contagious Gaines County resident travelled to several locations in and around San Antonio, nearly 644km away.
The City of Lubbock was promoting the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine for unvaccinated children on its website and in free clinics, which started on Tuesday.
