World / Americas

Trump names right-wing talk show host as FBI deputy director

Host of ‘The Dan Bongino Show’ to join newly appointed FBI director Kash Patel, who requested him

24 February 2025 - 19:36
by Pete Schroeder
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/Chris Dorney
Picture: 123RF/Chris Dorney

Washington — President Donald Trump said in a post on social media Sunday that Dan Bongino, a conservative talk show host, will be deputy director of the FBI.

Bongino will join Kash Patel, who was recently confirmed by the Senate as director of the FBI. Trump said Bongino was named for the role by Patel. The position does not require Senate confirmation.

“Great news for law enforcement and American justice!” Trump posted on his social media network, Truth Social, calling Bongino “a man of incredible love and passion for our country.”

Bongino was previously a New York City police officer, and a member of the US Secret Service. He most recently had been known as a right-wing radio host and podcaster.

Trump said in his post that Bongino is “prepared to give up” his programme as he steps into the new role.

“The Dan Bongino Show” was most recently the 56th-ranked podcast in the US, according to Spotify.

Reuters

‘No limits’ to Russia-China partnership, Xi Jinping assures Putin

Call on third anniversary of Ukraine war highlights robust alliance as Xi briefed on recent talks with Trump
World
4 hours ago

Trump to Musk: Great job but show more aggression

US president posts ‘get tough’ message to head of Doge as tens of thousands are being fired
World
1 day ago

Trudeau and Trump discuss war in Ukraine plus fentanyl trade

White House says leaders of Canada and the US both want an end to three-year conflict in Europe
World
1 day ago

Macron and Starmer to meet Trump amid alarm over Ukraine stance

The European leaders are expected to try to convince US president not to rush to a ceasefire deal with Vladimir Putin at any cost
World
1 day ago

German carmakers look to shield themselves from Trump tariffs

Tariff moves will hit European carmakers’ finances when they are already battling to bring down high costs in home markets
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump to Musk: Great job but show more aggression
World / Americas
2.
Germany’s conservatives win election as far-right ...
World / Europe
3.
Zelensky offers to resign if it means peace for ...
World / Europe
4.
Israel delays release of Palestinian prisoners ...
World
5.
DRC president opts for unity government to deal ...
World

Related Articles

US Senate confirms Trump loyalist Kash Patel to lead the FBI

World / Americas

AP awaits ruling over use of Gulf of Mexico name

World

White genocide in SA is imaginary, says judge in R40m trust case

National

Coronation keeps building its stake in Northam Platinum

Companies / Mining

Berkshire Hathaway removes diversity and inclusion from annual report

Companies

Report on your work by Monday or resign, Musk tells US federal workers

World

G20 leaders rally around global status quo despite US snub

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.