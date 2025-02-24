Trump names right-wing talk show host as FBI deputy director

Business Day TV speaks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Host of ‘The Dan Bongino Show’ to join newly appointed FBI director Kash Patel, who requested him
Washington — President Donald Trump said in a post on social media Sunday that Dan Bongino, a conservative talk show host, will be deputy director of the FBI.
Bongino will join Kash Patel, who was recently confirmed by the Senate as director of the FBI. Trump said Bongino was named for the role by Patel. The position does not require Senate confirmation.
“Great news for law enforcement and American justice!” Trump posted on his social media network, Truth Social, calling Bongino “a man of incredible love and passion for our country.”
Bongino was previously a New York City police officer, and a member of the US Secret Service. He most recently had been known as a right-wing radio host and podcaster.
Trump said in his post that Bongino is “prepared to give up” his programme as he steps into the new role.
“The Dan Bongino Show” was most recently the 56th-ranked podcast in the US, according to Spotify.
Reuters
