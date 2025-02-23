Elon Musk listens to US President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. File photo: REUTERS
Washington — US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged billionaire Elon Musk to be more aggressive in his efforts to shrink the federal government despite uproar over layoffs and deep spending cuts.
“Elon is doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive,” Trump posted all in upper case letters on his Truth Social platform. “Remember, we have a country to save, but ultimately, to make greater than ever before. Maga!”
Musk’s department of government efficiency, or Doge — an entity created by Trump — has swept across federal government agencies, firing tens of thousands of federal government workers from scientists to park rangers, mostly those on probation.
Trump to Musk: Great job but show more aggression
US president posts ‘get tough’ message to head of Doge as tens of thousands are being fired
