Trump to Musk: Great job but show more aggression

US president posts ‘get tough’ message to head of Doge as tens of thousands are being fired

23 February 2025 - 15:15
by Lucia Mutikani
Elon Musk listens to US President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. File photo: REUTERS
Washington — US President Donald Trump on Saturday urged billionaire Elon Musk to be more aggressive in his efforts to shrink the federal government despite uproar over layoffs and deep spending cuts.

“Elon is doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive,” Trump posted all in upper case letters on his Truth Social platform. “Remember, we have a country to save, but ultimately, to make greater than ever before. Maga!”

Musk’s department of government efficiency, or Doge — an entity created by Trump — has swept across federal government agencies, firing tens of thousands of federal government workers from scientists to park rangers, mostly those on probation.

Reuters

Could Elon Musk’s Tesla help save Nissan?

A high-level Japanese group will approach Tesla to invest in the troubled carmaker, Financial Times says
Life
2 days ago

Unions seek to rescind mass firings by Trump administration

Labour groups challenging the authority of the Office of Personnel Management in San Francisco court
World
2 days ago

Musk introduces Grok-3 AI chatbot to take on DeepSeek, OpenAI and Google

Grok-3 comes at a critical moment in the AI arms race after DeepSeek unveils powerful open-source model
Companies
4 days ago
