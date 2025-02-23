World / Americas

Trudeau and Trump discuss war in Ukraine plus fentanyl trade

White House says leaders of Canada and the US both want an end to three-year conflict in Europe

23 February 2025 - 15:00
by Jason Lange and Steve Holland
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Picture: BLAIR/REUTERS
Washington — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump spoke on Saturday, discussing the war in Ukraine and efforts to combat the illegal fentanyl trade, Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

The call came as leaders from the Group of Seven major industrialised nations plan to hold a call on Monday with the secretary-general of Nato, EU chiefs and the leaders of Romania and Poland to discuss the Ukraine war.

The White House said both Trump and Trudeau expressed a desire to see an end to the three-year-old war.

“The leaders said they both looked forward to Monday’s call,” the White House said in a statement.

