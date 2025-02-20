World / Americas

Fed’s Bostic expects two rate cuts in 2025, but sees need for caution

There’s a lot that could happen that could influence moves in both directions, Atlanta Federal Reserve president

20 February 2025 - 21:19
by HOWARD SCHNEIDER
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the US, August 23 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN CROSBY
Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the US, August 23 2019. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN CROSBY

Washington — Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic said on Thursday the US central bank should still be able to lower interest rates by a half a percentage point this year, though there remains extensive uncertainty about the impact of President Donald Trump’s trade and immigration policies.

Two quarter-percentage-point rate cuts is “my baseline expectation”, Bostic told reporters on a call, but “the uncertainty around that is pretty significant … There’s a lot that could happen that could influence that in both directions.”

In an essay released on Thursday, Bostic said he did not think the US is facing a new burst of inflation, though he added that there was “widespread apprehension” among businesses about how new import taxes, immigration rules and changes to regulations will affect the outlook.

“Taken as a whole, recent inflation data have supplied evidence for both optimism and pessimism,” Bostic wrote in the essay, which outlined where the US central bank stands as it decides whether to further lower interest rates.

Bostic is not a voting member of the rate-setting Federal open market committee this year.

The Fed held its benchmark interest rate in the 4.25%-4.50% range at its meeting last month, and is expected to do so again at its March 18-19 meeting as officials wait for more clarity on how the economy responds to new tariffs and stricter immigration rules.

Investors feel recently sticky inflation readings and the risks from tariffs and other policies may allow the Fed to cut rates only once this year.

In a nutshell, contacts are concerned that tariffs could increase costs. Many feel confident that if that happens, they can pass along higher costs in their prices.
Raphael Bostic 
Atlanta Federal Reserve president

Housing inflation is still expected to ease, Bostic said, relieving a major remaining driver of overall price increases. The labour market is showing signs of slack even while sustaining a low unemployment rate at about 4%, and businesses say expected deregulation may ease cost pressures, he wrote.

But that overall “happy place” for the economy should not be taken for granted, Bostic said.

Firms are also planning to pass along new import taxes to consumers, he said, and are also worried about the impact stricter immigration rules may have on the availability of labour.

Regarding upcoming policy shifts, “we’ve heard not only enthusiasm — particularly from banks, about possible shifts in tax and regulatory policies — but also widespread apprehension about future trade and immigration policy”, Bostic wrote.

“In a nutshell, contacts are concerned that tariffs could increase costs. Many feel confident that if that happens, they can pass along higher costs in their prices.”

Businesses generally have not reacted to Trump administration plans that remain in flux, but the situation has created “pervasive” uncertainty about the course of the economy this year, Bostic said.

He said his baseline, however, remained that inflation “will continue a bumpy course towards the committee’s 2% objective”.

That may eventually lead to further interest rate cuts, but for the time being Bostic said monetary policy was “in a good place and the economy is strong … For various reasons, this is no time for complacency.”

Reuters

US consumer prices rise 3% year on year in January

Hot inflation numbers put rate cut in doubt
World
1 week ago

Fed’s Powell reiterates go-slow approach to further cuts

The economy is strong and has made significant progress towards our goals over the past two years, says Fed chair
World
1 week ago

ARTHUR KAMP: Keep an eye on what ‘America First’ means for inflation and interest rates

Only higher growth can fund the infrastructure and social expenditure SA needs
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Zelensky says Trump trapped in Russian ...
World / Europe
2.
Trump federal workforce layoffs target thousands ...
World / Americas
3.
Moscow makes new demand as Russia and US meet ...
World
4.
China denounces Trump’s ‘tariff shocks’ at WTO
World / Europe
5.
DRC army and allied militias clash amid retreat ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Gold hits record high on safe-haven demand

Markets

US consumer prices rise 3% year on year in January

World / Americas

STUART THEOBALD: Not a bad time to be risk averse

Opinion / Columnists

Fed’s Goolsbee warns on tariffs’ impact on supply chains

World / Americas

Navigating risk and treasury management chances in 2025

Opinion

European Central Bank cuts interest rates for 5th time

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.