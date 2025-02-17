World / Americas

Trump administration warns universities of funding cuts over DEI

US president and his allies call the programmes antimerit and discriminatory

17 February 2025 - 21:12
by Kanishka Singh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Graduates protest at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, US, May 20 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MICHELLE MCLOUGHLIN
Graduates protest at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, US, May 20 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MICHELLE MCLOUGHLIN

Washington — Donald Trump’s administration has warned of cuts in federal funding for academic institutions and universities if they continue with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes that the new US president has attempted to dismantle in his early days in office.

Trump has issued executive orders since taking office on January 20 to target DEI in the federal government and private sector.

Rights advocates say DEI programmes help uplift marginalised communities by addressing historic inequities. Trump and his allies call the programmes antimerit and discriminatory.

“The department [of education] intends to take appropriate measures to assess compliance with the applicable statutes and regulations based on the understanding embodied in this letter beginning no later than 14 days from today’s date, including antidiscrimination requirements that are a condition of receiving federal funding,” the department said in a letter.

The letter was reported earlier by Axios on Monday. It was dated Friday. It advised education institutions to comply with civil rights laws and cease efforts to circumvent restrictions, including by ending reliance on third-party contractors for such prohibitions.

“Institutions that fail to comply with federal civil rights law may, consistent with applicable law, face potential loss of federal funding,” the letter said.

DEI programmes have been part of workplace diversity efforts to ensure fairer representation for groups seen as historically marginalised, such as African Americans, LGBTQ+ community members, women, disabled people and other ethnic minorities in the US.

DEI efforts picked up pace, including in the private sector, in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Reuters

Nearly 10,000 fired as Trump and Musk crank up layoffs at US agencies

Employment of workers at departments of interior, energy, veterans affairs, agriculture and health and human services ended
World
1 day ago

Trump tariffs could hinder SA exports to the US, warns BLSA

Business Leadership SA says reciprocal tariffs from the US are likely to further strain the relationship between the two countrie
National
11 hours ago

US refuge offer to Afrikaners not Musk’s idea but white farmers are at risk, father says

‘We don’t speak about politics. I agree with what he is doing,’ Errol Musk says of his billionaire son, Elon Musk
National
11 hours ago

SIMON BARBER: America First in danger of becoming America Alone

SA needs to keep its head down and focus on winning the confidence of people it will need
Opinion
19 hours ago

Moody’s warns of risks to SA if frosty relations with US hit trade

Ratings agency says suspended American aid is one thing but trade restrictions would curtail growth
Economy
19 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
UK’s Royal Society fellows to vote on expelling ...
World
2.
Nearly 10,000 fired as Trump and Musk crank up ...
World
3.
Uganda’s army chief threatens to attack Bunia in ...
World / Africa
4.
Former Mauritius PM arrested for money laundering
World
5.
Draft US minerals deal ‘does not protect’ ...
World

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: DEI debate is an opportunity to refine policies

Opinion / Editorials

Goldman Sachs ends diversity pledge for IPOs

Companies / Financial Services

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A painful reminder of racial hierarchies still at work

Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: Dealing with hotheads requires cool and calm

Opinion / Columnists

Lamola says SA puts ‘rule of law at the forefront’ after US snub of G20 summit

National

SIMON BARBER: Knives are out for SA in Washington — but King Don will decide

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.