Musk says he needs to delete many federal agencies

Elon Musk with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, DC, the US, February 11 2025. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Washington — Billionaire Elon Musk says many federal government agencies must be eliminated as part of US President Donald Trump’s push to radically overhaul the government.
“We do need to delete entire agencies, as opposed to leave part of them behind. Just leave part of them behind. It’s easy. It’s kind of like leaving a weed,” Musk said in a video call addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai.
“If you don’t remove the roots of the weed, then it’s easy for the weed to grow back. But if you remove the roots of the weed, it doesn’t stop weeds from ever going back, but it makes it harder. So, we have to really delete entire agencies, many of them.”
Musk this week has had to defend his role as an unelected official who has been granted unprecedented authority by the Republican president to dismantle parts of the US government.
Since Trump took office on January 20, Musk has dispatched members of his Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) to scrutinise sensitive personnel and payment information in government computer systems.
Musk has led a successful drive to dismantle two agencies — one that provides a lifeline to the world’s needy, USAID, and another that protects Americans from unscrupulous lenders, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Musk, the world’s richest man, has disparaged public servants as bureaucrats who are not elected and not held accountable to American taxpayers.
“We really have here rule of the bureaucracy, as opposed to rule of the people democracy. We want to restore rule of the people. And so what that means is reducing the size of the federal government, basically reducing regulation,” Musk told the Dubai audience.
Trump has said Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla as well as owner of X social media platform, will excuse himself from any conflicts of interest between his various business interests and his efforts to cut costs for the federal government.
Musk says he needs to delete many federal agencies
Washington — Billionaire Elon Musk says many federal government agencies must be eliminated as part of US President Donald Trump’s push to radically overhaul the government.
“We do need to delete entire agencies, as opposed to leave part of them behind. Just leave part of them behind. It’s easy. It’s kind of like leaving a weed,” Musk said in a video call addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai.
“If you don’t remove the roots of the weed, then it’s easy for the weed to grow back. But if you remove the roots of the weed, it doesn’t stop weeds from ever going back, but it makes it harder. So, we have to really delete entire agencies, many of them.”
Musk this week has had to defend his role as an unelected official who has been granted unprecedented authority by the Republican president to dismantle parts of the US government.
Since Trump took office on January 20, Musk has dispatched members of his Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) to scrutinise sensitive personnel and payment information in government computer systems.
EDITORIAL: Power behind Trump’s throne
Musk has led a successful drive to dismantle two agencies — one that provides a lifeline to the world’s needy, USAID, and another that protects Americans from unscrupulous lenders, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Musk, the world’s richest man, has disparaged public servants as bureaucrats who are not elected and not held accountable to American taxpayers.
“We really have here rule of the bureaucracy, as opposed to rule of the people democracy. We want to restore rule of the people. And so what that means is reducing the size of the federal government, basically reducing regulation,” Musk told the Dubai audience.
Trump has said Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla as well as owner of X social media platform, will excuse himself from any conflicts of interest between his various business interests and his efforts to cut costs for the federal government.
Reuters
PETER BRUCE: Even a tired Trump won’t let SA’s trade surplus with US slide
Elon Musk will drop OpenAI bid if it remains a nonprofit
No Starlink for SA soon with equity hoops to jump through
GRACELIN BASKARAN: It’s probably not too late to repair US-SA relations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A painful reminder of racial hierarchies still at work
MPs rally around SA’s sovereignty amid Trump threats
JOHN DLUDLU: A time for the president to stiffen his spine
STUART THEOBALD: Not a bad time to be risk averse
TOM EATON: Give me your tired, your poor … or just send me white South Africans
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Millions of Africans could die because of Trump and Musk’s ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.