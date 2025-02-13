World / Americas

Musk says he needs to delete many federal agencies

13 February 2025 - 17:05
by Doina Chiacu
Elon Musk with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, DC, the US, February 11 2025. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Washington — Billionaire Elon Musk says many federal government agencies must be eliminated as part of US President Donald Trump’s push to radically overhaul the government.

“We do need to delete entire agencies, as opposed to leave part of them behind. Just leave part of them behind. It’s easy. It’s kind of like leaving a weed,” Musk said in a video call addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai.

“If you don’t remove the roots of the weed, then it’s easy for the weed to grow back. But if you remove the roots of the weed, it doesn’t stop weeds from ever going back, but it makes it harder. So, we have to really delete entire agencies, many of them.”

Musk this week has had to defend his role as an unelected official who has been granted unprecedented authority by the Republican president to dismantle parts of the US government.

Since Trump took office on January 20, Musk has dispatched members of his Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) to scrutinise sensitive personnel and payment information in government computer systems.

Musk has led a successful drive to dismantle two agencies — one that provides a lifeline to the world’s needy, USAID, and another that protects Americans from unscrupulous lenders, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Musk, the world’s richest man, has disparaged public servants as bureaucrats who are not elected and not held accountable to American taxpayers.

“We really have here rule of the bureaucracy, as opposed to rule of the people democracy. We want to restore rule of the people. And so what that means is reducing the size of the federal government, basically reducing regulation,” Musk told the Dubai audience.

Trump has said Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla as well as owner of X social media platform, will excuse himself from any conflicts of interest between his various business interests and his efforts to cut costs for the federal government.

Reuters

