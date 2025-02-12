Fears of global trade war mount as Trump readies reciprocal tariffs

A general view of a steel plant in Duisburg, Germany. US President Donald Trump stunned markets with his decision to impose tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports beginning March 12. File photo: JANA RODENBUSCH/REUTERS
Washington — Donald Trump’s trade advisers were finalising plans on Wednesday for the reciprocal tariffs the US president has vowed to impose on every country that charges duties on US imports, ratcheting up fears of a widening global trade war and threatening to add to already-sticky US inflation.
Separately, trade ministers of the 27-country EU were due to meet by video conference to determine their response after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said tariff moves against the bloc “will not go unanswered”.
Germany’s economy ministry said ahead of the 3pm GMT meeting that the EU should focus on negotiating to avert a transatlantic trade war, while being ready with countermeasures.
Trump stunned markets with his decision on Monday to impose tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports beginning on March 12. The plans drew condemnation from Mexico, Canada and the EU, while Japan and Australia said they were seeking exemptions from the duties.
The news sent industries reliant on steel and aluminium imports scrambling to offset an expected jump in costs.
Last week, Trump imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, effective February 4, with Chinese countermeasures taking effect this week.
Tariffs can still be used as a bargaining tool to get some concessions from other countries, but the political optics of putting even a little upward pressure on consumer prices via tariffs wouldn’t be great for the Trump administration.
Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics
He delayed a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada for a month until March 4 to allow negotiations over steps to secure US borders and halt the flow of the drug fentanyl.
Some US workers welcomed Monday’s metal tariffs, but many manufacturing-heavy firms expressed deep concern over the next steps, warning the tariff hike would reverberate across supply chains, affecting all businesses that rely on the materials.
Executives from companies including supermarket chain Ahold Delhaize and Siemens Energy warned tariffs would lead to higher prices as they seek to pass on the extra costs of imports.
Europe’s steelmakers are also worried that US tariffs will lead to a flood of cheap steel coming into Europe. French steelmaker Aperam urged Brussels to intervene to curb imports if that happened, while Austria’s speciality steelmaker voestalpine called on the EU to take immediate countermeasures.
Ed Husic, Australia’s industry minister, meanwhile, said the nation’s plan to boost “green” aluminium exports would not be derailed by the threat of US tariffs.
“The world has a high demand for our aluminium; we need it as part of the transition to net zero,” Husic told reporters at the National Press Club in Canberra. “The question is for our American friends: do you really want to pay more for that product that you’ve got a big demand for?”
Economists broadly see tariffs as presenting more upside risk to inflation than not, and ahead of the announcement from the White House the scene around price pressures for American households has taken a turn for the worse.
Bureau of Labour Statistics data released Wednesday morning showed inflation picked up in January, notching its largest month-over-month gain since August 2023.
The increases were broad-based across items of daily household consumption, covering everything from gasoline, up 1.8%, to shelter, up 0.4%, and eggs, which rocketed in price by 15.2%, the largest increase in nearly a decade.
“It’s unclear whether the January CPI will give some in the Trump administration pause about moving forward quickly with some of the proposed tariffs,” Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, wrote after CPI’s release.
“Tariffs can still be used as a bargaining tool to get some concessions from other countries, but the political optics of putting even a little upward pressure on consumer prices via tariffs wouldn’t be great for the Trump administration.”
White House officials have been tight-lipped about the structure or timing of the next tariffs, with one source saying the announcement might come later in the week.
Trump said on Monday he would announce reciprocal tariffs over the next two days on all countries that impose duties on US goods, and said he was also looking at separate tariffs on cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.
Trade experts say structuring the reciprocal tariffs that Trump wants poses big challenges for his team, which may explain why the latest duties were not announced on Tuesday.
William Reinsch, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Trump officials could opt for a more easily implemented flat 10% or 20% tariff rate, or a messier approach that would require separate tariff schedules matching US tariffs to each other country’s rates.
One source tracking work on the tariffs said details were still being worked out late Tuesday.
Damon Pike, a trade specialist and principal with the US division of accounting firm BDO International, said the reciprocal tariffs that Trump envisioned would result in a monumental undertaking, given that each of the 186 members of the World Customs Organisation had different duty rates.
“At the international level, there’s something like 5,000 different descriptions at the 6-digit (product subheading) level, so 5,000 times 186 nations. It’s almost an artificial intelligence project,” he said.
Trump could also use the same International Emergency Economic Powers Act used to justify the tariffs imposed on China and pending for Canada and Mexico.
“Absent IEEPA, there would need to be some kind of agency action first before any trade remedy tariffs can be imposed ... but everything seems to be on the fast track,” Pike said, adding that normally tariffs would be done by Congress.
Reinsch said imposing reciprocal tariffs also ceded control of the US tariff schedule to other countries, following whichever tariff rate they set, and could lead to counterproductive results.
“For example, if Colombia has a high tariff on coffee to protect its industry, we would put a high tariff on Colombian coffee to match theirs, even though we don’t grow coffee. The only people hurt would be US consumers,” he said.
Reuters
