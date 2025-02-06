World / Americas

Musk’s Doge deployees accused of accessing sensitive data

Washington Post reports the accessed records include those of officials in sensitive security positions

06 February 2025 - 15:49
by Doina Chiacu
Picture: ANNA MONEYMAKER/GETTY IMAGES
Washington — Deployees working for Elon Musk have accessed highly restricted government records on millions of federal employees maintained by the Office of Personnel Management, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing four US officials with knowledge of the developments.

The records accessed by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) included those of treasury and state department officials in sensitive security positions, according to the newspaper.

Reuters

