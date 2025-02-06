Washington — Deployees working for Elon Musk have accessed highly restricted government records on millions of federal employees maintained by the Office of Personnel Management, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing four US officials with knowledge of the developments.
The records accessed by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) included those of treasury and state department officials in sensitive security positions, according to the newspaper.
Musk’s Doge deployees accused of accessing sensitive data
Washington Post reports the accessed records include those of officials in sensitive security positions
Washington — Deployees working for Elon Musk have accessed highly restricted government records on millions of federal employees maintained by the Office of Personnel Management, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing four US officials with knowledge of the developments.
The records accessed by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) included those of treasury and state department officials in sensitive security positions, according to the newspaper.
Reuters
Trump mulls merging USAID into state department
Nearly 100 USAID staff ‘on leave’ amid restructuring by Trump administration
Elon Musk’s efficiency team gets access to US government payment system
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.