World / Americas

Argentina’s Milei follows Trump’s lead and exits the WHO

Milei orders WHO withdrawal because of ‘deep differences’ regarding health issues, notably the Covid-19 pandemic

05 February 2025 - 19:39
by Nicolas Misculin
Argentina's President Javier Milei delivers a speech in Montevideo, Uruguay, December 6 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MARIANA GREIF
Argentina's President Javier Milei delivers a speech in Montevideo, Uruguay, December 6 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MARIANA GREIF

Buenos Aires — Argentina will pull out of the World Health Organisation (WHO), a presidential spokesperson said on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump’s executive order last month to pull the US out of the global health group.

Trump, who Argentina’s libertarian President Javier Milei considers a close ally, moved to exit the organisation on his first day in office on January 20.

Milei ordered Argentina’s withdrawal because of “deep differences” regarding the WHO’s management of health issues, notably the Covid-19 pandemic, presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni said, citing Argentina’s months-long lockdown under the previous leftist government.

Adorni also cited a “a lack of independence from the political influence of other states.”

Trump similarly claimed the global health agency had mishandled the Covid-19 pandemic and other international health crises, and that it required “unfairly onerous” payments from the US, its biggest funder.

Reuters

Steenhuisen clarifies Expropriation Act after Trump threatens to cut aid

DA leader says it is ‘unfortunate that individuals have sought to portray the act as an amendment to the constitution’
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa talks to Elon Musk over Trump tirade

Discussions covered ‘issues of misinformation and distortions’, presidency says in post on X
National
1 day ago

Ethical concerns as Trump’s meme coin makes nearly $100m in fees

CIC Digital, a Trump affiliate, among entities receiving trading fees from the $Trump token
World
2 days ago

Musk’s power base balloons with takeover of US agencies

Department of government efficiency raises questions about who workers are answerable to
World
4 hours ago

Trump mulls merging USAID into state department

The foreign aid agency is ‘beyond repair’, billionaire says, adding that President Donald Trump agrees it should be shut down
World
2 days ago

SA’s HIV/Aids NGOs await clarity on partial waiver to US aid freeze

It is unclear who will provide direction to Pepfar’s implementing partners
National
2 days ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Trump retreat may be detrimental to multilateral system US helped create

Tit-for-tat tariff retaliation will see double-digit global GDP losses
Opinion
15 hours ago
