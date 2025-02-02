World / Americas

US spells out which HIV treatments it will fund

Pepfar, the world’s leading HIV initiative, is covered by a waiver for life-saving humanitarian assistance

02 February 2025 - 14:23
by Andrea Shalal
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People gather around candles in the shape of a ribbon during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign. Picture: REUTERS
People gather around candles in the shape of a ribbon during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — The US state department said on Saturday that the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), the world’s leading HIV initiative, was covered by a waiver for life-saving humanitarian assistance during a 90-day pause in foreign aid.

Just hours after taking office on January 20, President Donald Trump ordered the pause so foreign aid contributions could be reviewed to see if they align with his “America First” foreign policy. The US is the world’s largest aid donor.

Secretary of state Marco Rubio initially issued a waiver for emergency food aid and then on Tuesday for life-saving medicine, medical services, food, shelter and subsistence help. However, the lack of detail in Trump’s order and the ensuing waivers had left aid groups confused as to whether their work can continue.

On Saturday the state department’s Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy issued a memo, seen by Reuters, clarifying that Pepfar was covered by the January 28 memo and spelling out what activities were allowed.

These include: life-saving HIV care and treatment services, including testing and counselling, prevention and treatment of infections including tuberculosis (TB); laboratory services; and procurement and the supply chain for commodities/medicines. It also allows services that seek to prevent mother-to-child transmission.

“Any other activities not specifically mentioned in this guidance may not be resumed without express approval,” it said.

More than 20-million people living with HIV are directly supported by Pepfar. That number represents two-thirds of all people living with the disease receiving treatment globally.

Under Trump’s foreign aid pause, all payments by US Agency for International Development (USAID) stopped on Tuesday — for the first time since the fiscal year began on October 1 — and have not resumed, according to US treasury data. On Monday USAID paid out $8m and the previous week a total of $545m.

The Trump administration is also moving to strip a slimmed-down USAID of its independence and put it under state department control, two sources familiar with the discussions said on Friday, in what would be a significant overhaul of how Washington allocates US foreign aid.

Reuters

EDITORIAL: US will hurt too if it cuts support for global HIV/Aids programmes

Lack of treatment would fuel the emergence of new drug-resistant strains that know no borders
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Trump’s executive orders are bad for global health

US to quit the WHO and there will be a 90-day pause on foreign aid
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
India to pump billions in state-run firms as it ...
World / Asia
2.
Why is the M23 insurgency escalating in eastern ...
World / Africa
3.
Israeli hostages held for months in Gaza tunnels, ...
World / Middle East
4.
Former Archegos CFO gets eight years for his role ...
World / Americas
5.
DRC cuts ties with Rwanda as nine SA peacekeepers ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: US will hurt too if it cuts support for global HIV/Aids programmes

Opinion / Editorials

Partial waiver on US foreign aid freeze offers potential reprieve to HIV/Aids ...

National / Health

Trump administration tells funded SA HIV/Aids partners to stop work

National / Health

Fate of SA’s HIV/Aids projects up in the air

National / Health

Zimbabwe fears reduction in HIV/Aids funding after US withdrawal from WHO

National

EDITORIAL: Trump’s executive orders are bad for global health

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.