Elon Musk’s efficiency team gets access to US government payment system

Elon Musk chairs the US's newly created department of government efficiency. File photo: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL via REUTERS
Washington — Billionaire Elon Musk and his government efficiency team have been given access to the US treasury department’s payment system, resolving a days-long standoff, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
Musk, who chairs the newly created department of government efficiency, has been tasked by President Donald Trump to identify fraud and waste in the government and had sought access to the system treasury uses to dole out federal funds.
His efforts were resisted by a career treasury official, David Lebryk, who was placed on leave this week and then retired. On Friday, treasury secretary Scott Bessent gave Musk’s team access, the Times reported.
The system sends out more than $6-trillion a year in payments on behalf of federal agencies and contains the personal information of millions of Americans who receive Social Security payments, tax refunds and other monies from the government.
US senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat, appeared to confirm that Musk’s team has access in a post on the social network Bluesky.
“Sources tell my office that Treasury Secretary Bessent has granted DOGE *full* access to this system. Social Security and Medicare benefits, grants, payments to government contractors, including those that compete directly with Musk’s own companies. All of it,” Wyden, the top Democrat on the senate finance committee, posted on Saturday.
In a letter to Bessent on Friday, Wyden raised concerns that any “politically motivated meddling” in the payment system “risks severe damage to our country and the economy”.
The department of government efficiency is not a federal department but a unit assembled at Trump’s order working out of the White House.
In a post on X on Saturday, Musk claimed without providing evidence that officials at the treasury department had been instructed to approve payments to “known fraudulent or terrorist groups”.
Elon Musk’s efficiency team gets access to US government payment system
Fears of political meddling mount against Elon Musk, who chairs the newly created department of government efficiency
Washington — Billionaire Elon Musk and his government efficiency team have been given access to the US treasury department’s payment system, resolving a days-long standoff, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
Musk, who chairs the newly created department of government efficiency, has been tasked by President Donald Trump to identify fraud and waste in the government and had sought access to the system treasury uses to dole out federal funds.
His efforts were resisted by a career treasury official, David Lebryk, who was placed on leave this week and then retired. On Friday, treasury secretary Scott Bessent gave Musk’s team access, the Times reported.
The system sends out more than $6-trillion a year in payments on behalf of federal agencies and contains the personal information of millions of Americans who receive Social Security payments, tax refunds and other monies from the government.
US senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat, appeared to confirm that Musk’s team has access in a post on the social network Bluesky.
“Sources tell my office that Treasury Secretary Bessent has granted DOGE *full* access to this system. Social Security and Medicare benefits, grants, payments to government contractors, including those that compete directly with Musk’s own companies. All of it,” Wyden, the top Democrat on the senate finance committee, posted on Saturday.
In a letter to Bessent on Friday, Wyden raised concerns that any “politically motivated meddling” in the payment system “risks severe damage to our country and the economy”.
The department of government efficiency is not a federal department but a unit assembled at Trump’s order working out of the White House.
In a post on X on Saturday, Musk claimed without providing evidence that officials at the treasury department had been instructed to approve payments to “known fraudulent or terrorist groups”.
Reuters
Did Elon Musk give the Nazi salute or was he just enthusiastic?
Trump fires US Coast Guard chief
Donald Trump wastes no time in imposing his will
Trump’s new ‘Doge’ advisory group attracts instant legal challenges
Trump poised to sign raft of orders after taking oath of office
Trump Media’s faithful bet on next big bump as presidency begins
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
White House gives 2-million federal employees incentives to quit
Did Elon Musk give the Nazi salute or was he just enthusiastic?
Trump fires US Coast Guard chief
Donald Trump wastes no time in imposing his will
Trump’s new ‘Doge’ advisory group attracts instant legal challenges
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.