Elon Musk’s efficiency team gets access to US government payment system

Fears of political meddling mount against Elon Musk, who chairs the newly created department of government efficiency

02 February 2025 - 15:09
by James Oliphant
Elon Musk chairs the US's newly created department of government efficiency. File photo: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL via REUTERS
Washington — Billionaire Elon Musk and his government efficiency team have been given access to the US treasury department’s payment system, resolving a days-long standoff, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

Musk, who chairs the newly created department of government efficiency, has been tasked by President Donald Trump to identify fraud and waste in the government and had sought access to the system treasury uses to dole out federal funds.

His efforts were resisted by a career treasury official, David Lebryk, who was placed on leave this week and then retired. On Friday, treasury secretary Scott Bessent gave Musk’s team access, the Times reported.

The system sends out more than $6-trillion a year in payments on behalf of federal agencies and contains the personal information of millions of Americans who receive Social Security payments, tax refunds and other monies from the government.

US senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat, appeared to confirm that Musk’s team has access in a post on the social network Bluesky.

“Sources tell my office that Treasury Secretary Bessent has granted DOGE *full* access to this system. Social Security and Medicare benefits, grants, payments to government contractors, including those that compete directly with Musk’s own companies. All of it,” Wyden, the top Democrat on the senate finance committee, posted on Saturday.

In a letter to Bessent on Friday, Wyden raised concerns that any “politically motivated meddling” in the payment system “risks severe damage to our country and the economy”.

The department of government efficiency is not a federal department but a unit assembled at Trump’s order working out of the White House.

In a post on X on Saturday, Musk claimed without providing evidence that officials at the treasury department had been instructed to approve payments to “known fraudulent or terrorist groups”.

Reuters

Did Elon Musk give the Nazi salute or was he just enthusiastic?

The billionaire has dismissed criticism of his arm gesture as a ‘tired’ attack
World
1 week ago

Trump fires US Coast Guard chief

Linda Lee Fagan was the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the armed forces
World
1 week ago

Donald Trump wastes no time in imposing his will

The US president has pardoned about 1,500 of his supporters who attacked the US Capitol four years ago
World
1 week ago

Trump’s new ‘Doge’ advisory group attracts instant legal challenges

Re-elected president’s committee ‘not a department and has little official power to carry out any reorganisation’
World
1 week ago

Trump poised to sign raft of orders after taking oath of office

US president promises flurry of executive orders on first day
World
1 week ago

Trump Media’s faithful bet on next big bump as presidency begins

Investors in Trump Media & Technology adopt meme-stock mentality and vow never to sell their shares
World
1 week ago
