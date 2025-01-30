US GDP growth slows in fourth quarter on weak business spending

Washington — US economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter as a strike at Boeing contributed to depressing business investment, though robust consumer spending probably keeps the Federal Reserve on a path to slowly cut interest rates this year.
The moderation in growth last quarter reported by the commerce department on Thursday was also due to business inventories running down, underscoring strong domestic demand. There was a surprise drop in imports, despite imports helping to boost the goods trade deficit to a record high in December. That had prompted economists to sharply downgrade their fourth-quarter growth estimates.
The economy last year defied dire predictions of a recession that had been fanned by the Fed hiking rates by 5.25 percentage points in 2022 and 2023 to quell inflation. Dissatisfaction with the economy was one of the factors in President Donald Trump sweeping to victory in the November 5 election.
“This report will assure the Fed policy was not overly restrictive last quarter,” said Will Compernolle, macro strategist at FHN Financial. “Whatever the economic fundamentals were at the end of last year, however, new federal policies could set the economy on a new path soon.”
GDP increased at a 2.3% annualised rate last quarter after accelerating 3.1% in the July-September quarter, the commerce department’s bureau of economic analysis said in its advance GDP estimate.
Economists had forecast GDP rising at a 2.6% pace. Estimates ranged from 1.7% to 3.2% rate. Nonetheless, domestic demand remains very strong. Final sales to private domestic buyers — which exclude inventories, trade and government — increased by 3.2%.
That measure of domestic demand grew 3.4% in the third quarter. Inflation warmed up last quarter, with the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding food and energy, rising by 2.5% compared to 2.2% in the third quarter.
Growth for the full year came in at 2.8%. The economy grew 2.9% in 2023 and is expanding well above the 1.8% rate that Fed policymakers view as a non-inflationary pace.
The Fed on Wednesday left its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 4.25%-4.50% range, having reduced it by 100 basis points since September. The central bank also removed a reference to inflation having “made progress” towards its 2% inflation goal.
Fed chair Jerome Powell said the economy “is strong overall”. The central bank has forecast only two rate cuts this year, down from the four it had projected in September, when it embarked on its policy easing cycle.
That reflected uncertainty about the economic impact of fiscal, trade and immigration policies from the new Trump administration. Economists view the planned tax cuts, broad tariffs on imports and mass deportations of undocumented immigrants as inflationary. They expect economic growth to falter by the second half and inflation to rise.
US stocks opened higher, while the dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. US treasury yields fell.
Consumer spending soars
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, grew at a 4.2% rate last quarter. That was the fastest since the first quarter of 2023 and followed 3.7% growth in the July-September quarter.
Spending is being underpinned by a resilient labour market, which is churning out solid wage gains. That was reinforced by a separate report from the labour department which shows initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 207,000 for the week ended January 25.
Imports declined despite robust consumer spending, compressing the trade deficit. Trade was neutral to GDP after being a drag for three consecutive quarters. Less inventory was accumulated by businesses, suggesting consumers were engaged in pre-emptive buying in anticipation of tariffs.
Inventories increased by $4.4bn after rising by $57.9bn pace in the July-September quarter. That subtracted 0.93 percentage point from GDP. Trade and inventories are the most volatile components of GDP.
A crippling strike by factory workers at Boeing from mid-September through early November, which disrupted production and delivery of aircraft, contributed to depressed spending on equipment. Investment in equipment contracted at a 7.8% rate after expanding more than 10% in the third quarter.
Spending on structures declined for a second straight month. While investment in intellectual property products increased, the pace slowed from the third quarter.
Residential investment rebounded, but rising mortgage rates remain an obstacle. Growth in government moderated and the outlook is cloudy amid plans by the Trump administration to slash spending.
Reuters
