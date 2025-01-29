World / Americas

Bank of Canada cuts rates and warns tariff war with US could be damaging

President Donald Trump has promised to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada on Saturday

29 January 2025 - 17:53
by Promit Mukherjee and David Ljunggren
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem. File photo: BLAIR GABLE/REUTERS
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem. File photo: BLAIR GABLE/REUTERS

Ottawa — The Bank of Canada on Wednesday trimmed its key policy rate by 25 basis points to 3%, cut growth forecasts and warned Canadians that a tariff war triggered by the US could cause major economic damage.

US President Donald Trump is promising to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada on Saturday. Canada sends 75% of all goods and services exports to the US.

“A long-lasting and broad-based trade conflict would badly hurt economic activity in Canada,” Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said in opening remarks to a press conference. The prospect of such a war is clouding the economic outlook.

If Canada and other nations slapped a retaliatory 25% tariff on the US, this could cut Canadian growth by 2.5 percentage points in the first year and another 1.5 percentage points in the second year, the bank said, noting that this was not a forecast but a hypothetical scenario.

Wednesday’s cut marked the sixth time in a row that the bank has reduced borrowing costs. Inflation has consistently stayed about the midpoint of the bank’s 1-3% target range but economic growth is still sluggish.

“With inflation about 2% and the economy in excess supply, governing council decided to reduce the policy rate a further 25 basis points to 3%,” the bank said in a statement.

The Canadian dollar extended its losses after the rates decision, falling by 0.24% to 1.4433 against the US dollar, or 69.29 US cents.

Money markets see an almost 50% chance of another 25-basis-point cut at the BoC’s next monetary policy decision announcement on March 12.

The bank’s challenge is that US tariffs might both drive up inflation — in theory prompting the need for higher rates — and also cut growth, which could on paper mean more stimulus in the form of lower rates.

“With a single tool — our policy interest rate — we can’t lean against weaker output and higher inflation at the same time,” Macklem said. The bank though could help the economy adjust, especially given that inflation is low, he said.

The bank also announced that its quantitative tightening programme, designed to drain the excess liquidity it pumped into the economy during the pandemic, would end in March.

The BoC, which has been among the most aggressive top central banks in cutting rates, trimmed the country’s economic growth outlook to 1.8% in 2025 from the 2.1% predicted in October. The economy will grow by 1.8% in 2026, down from growth of 2.3% forecast earlier.

The central bank lifted its forecast for inflation to 2.3% from 2.2% in 2025 and to 2.1% from 2.0% for 2026. The projections do not take into account possible US tariffs.

Canada’s economy has been shrinking on a per-capita basis for six consecutive quarters and most of the growth observed has been supported by an increase in population.

With the federal government’s new curbs on immigration, Canada is likely to see a population decline of 0.2% in both 2025 and 2026.

Reuters

Election win for Conservatives would signal economic shift in Canada

Canadian stock market stands to benefit from a government that favours business-friendly policies
World
2 days ago

Await Trump policies before reacting, says World Bank president

Ajay Banga says policymakers should wait to see what policies are actually executed
World
2 days ago

European demand could offset new North American LNG supply

Europe’s LNG demand is forecast to grow by more than 14- million tonnes while higher spot prices could slow Asia’s demand growth
World
2 days ago

Trump tells Davos he will demand lower oil prices and interest rates

US president lays into Canada and EU import policies and blames them for US trade deficit
World
5 days ago

Donald Trump wastes no time in imposing his will

The US president has pardoned about 1,500 of his supporters who attacked the US Capitol four years ago
World
1 week ago
