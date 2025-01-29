World / Americas

Argentina’s deregulation chief to make even deeper cuts in 2025

Federico Sturzenegger says the country is ‘entering what is called deep chainsaw’

29 January 2025 - 14:22
by Lucinda Elliott
Argentina's deregulation and state transformation minister Federico Sturzenegger gestures as he speaks during an interview in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on January 28 2025. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS
Buenos Aires — Argentina’s deregulation tsar Federico Sturzenegger, after a year spearheading one of the world’s most aggressive attacks on the public sector and red tape, plans even deeper cuts this year, with sights set on industries from autos to medicines.

Sturzenegger heads the ministry of deregulation and state transformation, created last year and a possible inspiration for Elon Musk’s new department of government efficiency (Doge) in the US. In an interview with Reuters, he said Argentina needed to look for every peso it could cut from state spending.

“Our objective is fiscal balance, non-negotiable, executed via a reduction in spending,” he said from his office in Buenos Aires, citing President Javier Milei’s “chainsaw” — which he has literally wielded to illustrate his cutbacks to the state.

“In 2025 we have to continue with the chainsaw ... because we want to get the state out of the way,” he said. “We’re entering now what is called deep chainsaw, or chainsaw 2.0.”

The comments will come as music to the ears of investors in Argentina, who have been riding a wave of market optimism since Milei took office at the end of 2023, ushering in tough austerity and cost-cutting to overturn a deep fiscal deficit.

The serial-defaulting nation posted a budget surplus for the first time in 14 years in Milei’s first full year at the helm, while bonds and equities rocketed as his government rolled out business-friendly policies and rebuilt depleted reserves.

Sturzenegger said the deregulation push would target sectors where local prices were artificially high due to a lack of competition. The government this week lowered taxes on car imports and would look to cut regulation for electric cars and charging stations as early as this week, he said.

“We’re dismantling this regulation entirely,” he said.

Musk, Meloni and the IMF

Argentina has become a rare real-life test case of libertarian free-market economics and deregulation, drawing attention globally, including from Trump’s new US administration, Musk and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“There’s a lot of curiosity over what we are doing,” said Sturzenegger, who earlier this month was invited by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to join an advisory board on deregulation.

Argentina is the IMF’s largest debtor nation, with a $44bn loan programme. It is in talks over a new deal.

Tesla magnate Musk, who has been charged by US President Donald Trump with running Doge aimed at carrying out dramatic cuts, spoke frequently with Milei ahead of the US election in November, Sturzenegger said.

Milei was one of a handful of foreign leaders to attend Trump’s inauguration this month.

“I think Javier conveyed what we are doing to Musk, and I think that was how his ideas matured in some way,” Sturzenegger said. 

Reuters

Argentina makes key $4bn debt repayment

Some analysts fear further strain on country’s reserves; others see repaid funds being reinvested in government debt
World
2 weeks ago

IMF ditches mission to Russia

Several European countries objected over Moscow's war in Ukraine
World
4 months ago

Brazil’s Lula spotlights Global South

Leftist president wants wider representation of developing world in global governance
World
11 months ago

General strike in Argentina tests Milei’s policies

Strike affects sectors from transport to banks in the biggest show of opposition to the new leader’s plans for spending cuts and privatisation
World
1 year ago

Argentina peso devalued over 50% in ‘tough pill’ measures to rescue economy

Economy minister also slashes energy subsidies, cuts the size of the government and halts public works tenders
World
1 year ago

Javier Milei takes office warning Argentina an economic shock is unavoidable

Milei says in maiden speech there's no alternative to sharp adjustment and ‘short-term pain’
World
1 year ago

Argentina’s Milei likely to temper anti-Chinese rhetoric

With the economy heavily dependent on Beijing, he will row back hostility
World
1 year ago
