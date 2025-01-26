World / Americas

Trump ‘may consider rejoining WHO’

The US is scheduled to leave organisation on January 22 2026 over what president described as mishandling of Covid-19 pandemic

26 January 2025 - 18:11
by Nandita Bose and Kanishka Singh
Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Las Vegas — President Donald Trump said on Saturday he might consider rejoining the World Health Organisation, days after ordering a US exit from the global health agency over what he described as a mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic and other international health crises.

“Maybe we would consider doing it again, I don’t know. Maybe we would. They would have to clean it up,” Trump said at a rally in Las Vegas. The US is scheduled to leave the WHO on January 22, 2026. Trump announced the move on Monday after he was sworn in for a second term in the White House.

The US is by far the biggest financial backer of the WHO, contributing about 18% of its overall funding. The WHO’s most recent two-year budget, for 2024-25, was $6.8bn.

Trump told the crowd in Las Vegas he was unhappy that the US paid more into the WHO than China, which has a much bigger population.

He added that he would ask Saudi Arabia to make an investment of about $1-trillion in the US, up from the $600bn the Saudis have pledged to invest.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Trump last week that the kingdom wants to put $600bn into expanded investment and trade with the US over the next four years.

Reuters

