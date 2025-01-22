World / Americas

Trump tells Putin to end Ukraine war or face more sanctions

Punitive measures could also be applied to ‘other participating countries’, president says

22 January 2025 - 20:46
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Russian President Vladimir Putin at his Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 20 2025. Picture: SPUTNIK/GAVRILL GREGOROV/REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin at his Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 20 2025. Picture: SPUTNIK/GAVRILL GREGOROV/REUTERS

Washington— US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would add new tariffs to his sanctions threat against Russia if the country does not make a deal to end its war in Ukraine, and added that these also could be applied to “other participating countries”.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump modified comments he made on Tuesday that he is likely to impose sanctions against Russia if President Vladimir Putin refused to negotiate an end to the nearly three-year conflict.

“If we don’t make a ‘deal’, and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the US, and various other participating countries,” Trump said.

Russia’s embassy in Washington and mission to the UN in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s post did not identify the countries that he considered participants in the conflict, or how he defined participation.

The Biden administration had already heaped heavy sanctions on thousands of entities in Russia’s banking, defence, manufacturing, energy, technology and other sectors since the conflict began in February 2022.

Earlier this month, the US Treasury hit Russia’s energy revenues with its hardest sanctions yet, targeting oil and gas producers Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as 183 vessels that are part of the so-called dark fleet of tankers aimed at evading other Western trade curbs.

Trump has sought to use the threat of tariffs to achieve nontrade goals, including threatening Mexico, Canada and China with duties to push them to stop illegal migration and the flow of the deadly opioid fentanyl into the US.

Those three countries are the top US trading partners. But Russia is far down the list, with US imports from Russia falling to just $2.9bn in the first 11 months of 2024 from $29.6bn in 2021.

The US stopped importing Russian oil after its invasion, but still imports some precious metals, including palladium used in automotive catalytic converters.

As for other participants, the Biden administration had imposed sanctions against entities in China, North Korea and Iran for aiding Russia’s war effort.

Trump said he was “going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War!”

Reuters

There is window of opportunity for US talks, says Russia

Trump remains mum on additional sanctions for Russia
World
8 hours ago

Putin and Xi speak hours after Trump’s inauguration

Russian president proposes further developing their strategic partnership
World
1 day ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Global trade is all at sea

Wars and political tensions are disrupting and remaking the world’s logistical networks
Opinion
17 hours ago

Trump treasury pick supports Fed independence, tariffs and Russian sanctions

Scott Bessent also backs tax cuts to avoid ‘economic calamity’
World
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump to announce up to $500bn AI infrastructure ...
World / Americas
2.
Trump fires US Coast Guard chief
World / Americas
3.
Trump fires Milley, plans to remove more than ...
World / Americas
4.
Did Elon Musk give the Nazi salute or was he just ...
World / Americas
5.
Joy at ceasefire dims as Gazans dig for the dead ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Policy think-tank says ostracising SA will hurt US interests in Africa

National

OSTERN TEFO: Trump’s return will sideline Africa

Opinion

Africa ‘must brace for Trump trade risks’

Business

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: World’s two most geopolitically relevant pieces of real estate

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.