Trump tells Putin to end Ukraine war or face more sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin at his Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 20 2025. Picture: SPUTNIK/GAVRILL GREGOROV/REUTERS
Washington— US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would add new tariffs to his sanctions threat against Russia if the country does not make a deal to end its war in Ukraine, and added that these also could be applied to “other participating countries”.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump modified comments he made on Tuesday that he is likely to impose sanctions against Russia if President Vladimir Putin refused to negotiate an end to the nearly three-year conflict.
“If we don’t make a ‘deal’, and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the US, and various other participating countries,” Trump said.
Russia’s embassy in Washington and mission to the UN in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump’s post did not identify the countries that he considered participants in the conflict, or how he defined participation.
The Biden administration had already heaped heavy sanctions on thousands of entities in Russia’s banking, defence, manufacturing, energy, technology and other sectors since the conflict began in February 2022.
Earlier this month, the US Treasury hit Russia’s energy revenues with its hardest sanctions yet, targeting oil and gas producers Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as 183 vessels that are part of the so-called dark fleet of tankers aimed at evading other Western trade curbs.
Trump has sought to use the threat of tariffs to achieve nontrade goals, including threatening Mexico, Canada and China with duties to push them to stop illegal migration and the flow of the deadly opioid fentanyl into the US.
Those three countries are the top US trading partners. But Russia is far down the list, with US imports from Russia falling to just $2.9bn in the first 11 months of 2024 from $29.6bn in 2021.
The US stopped importing Russian oil after its invasion, but still imports some precious metals, including palladium used in automotive catalytic converters.
As for other participants, the Biden administration had imposed sanctions against entities in China, North Korea and Iran for aiding Russia’s war effort.
Trump said he was “going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War!”
Trump tells Putin to end Ukraine war or face more sanctions
Punitive measures could also be applied to ‘other participating countries’, president says
Washington— US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would add new tariffs to his sanctions threat against Russia if the country does not make a deal to end its war in Ukraine, and added that these also could be applied to “other participating countries”.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump modified comments he made on Tuesday that he is likely to impose sanctions against Russia if President Vladimir Putin refused to negotiate an end to the nearly three-year conflict.
“If we don’t make a ‘deal’, and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the US, and various other participating countries,” Trump said.
Russia’s embassy in Washington and mission to the UN in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump’s post did not identify the countries that he considered participants in the conflict, or how he defined participation.
The Biden administration had already heaped heavy sanctions on thousands of entities in Russia’s banking, defence, manufacturing, energy, technology and other sectors since the conflict began in February 2022.
Earlier this month, the US Treasury hit Russia’s energy revenues with its hardest sanctions yet, targeting oil and gas producers Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as 183 vessels that are part of the so-called dark fleet of tankers aimed at evading other Western trade curbs.
Trump has sought to use the threat of tariffs to achieve nontrade goals, including threatening Mexico, Canada and China with duties to push them to stop illegal migration and the flow of the deadly opioid fentanyl into the US.
Those three countries are the top US trading partners. But Russia is far down the list, with US imports from Russia falling to just $2.9bn in the first 11 months of 2024 from $29.6bn in 2021.
The US stopped importing Russian oil after its invasion, but still imports some precious metals, including palladium used in automotive catalytic converters.
As for other participants, the Biden administration had imposed sanctions against entities in China, North Korea and Iran for aiding Russia’s war effort.
Trump said he was “going to do Russia, whose Economy is failing, and President Putin, a very big FAVOR. Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War!”
Reuters
There is window of opportunity for US talks, says Russia
Putin and Xi speak hours after Trump’s inauguration
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Global trade is all at sea
Trump treasury pick supports Fed independence, tariffs and Russian sanctions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Policy think-tank says ostracising SA will hurt US interests in Africa
OSTERN TEFO: Trump’s return will sideline Africa
Africa ‘must brace for Trump trade risks’
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: World’s two most geopolitically relevant pieces of real estate
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.